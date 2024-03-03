Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala News LIVE: Two youths charred to death after bike rams into electric pole in Kozhikode

    Kerala News LIVE: Two youths charred to death after bike rams into electric pole in Kozhikode

    Kerala news live 03 March 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 8:05 AM IST

    8.35 AM: Student's death in Pookode varsity: BJP leader Suresh Gopi visits Siddharth's family in Nedumangad

    Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi visited the home of second-year graduate student Siddharth who was found dead after the mob trial at Pookode Veterinary College in Wayanad. Suresh Gopi visited Siddharth's house in Nedumangad. Suresh Gopi spoke to Siddharth's father T. Jayaprakash and his family members. Suresh Gopi responded that what was done to Siddharth was a despicable and demonic act. Suresh Gopi also explained that the visit was aimed at instilling courage in the family. He also said that nothing can be believed and the truth should come out as a poor person was brutally killed. No parent should have this situation and he demanded that agencies like the CBI should investigate the incident.

    8.11 AM: Salary delayed on third day too; CM, ministers receive salary 

    Even on the third day of March, only a few government employees have received their salaries. The Chief Minister and Ministers, who get their salary through the Treasury Savings Bank Account, have received their monthly salary in hand. This is because there is no restriction on withdrawals through Treasury Savings Bank Accounts. At the same time, majority of the government employees receive their salaries through the Employees' Treasury Savings Bank Accounts. The employees were in crisis after this account was frozen. It is expected that the salary distribution will be completed by tomorrow. If the crisis is not resolved tomorrow, the employees have decided to intensify their protest.

    Read more: Kerala: Salary, pension of state government employees delayed again

    8.05 AM: Two youths charred to death after bike rams into electric pole in Kozhikode

    In a tragic incident, two youths were charred to death after the bike they were travelling on rammed into an electric pole in Kozhikode's Koduvally. The youths suffered severe burn injuries as the bike was completely gutted in the collision. The deceased are yet to be identified. Their bodies have been shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 8:39 AM IST
