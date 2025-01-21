Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launches disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM"

Kerala has launched the "KaWaCHaM" system, a state-of-the-art warning system with 91 sirens across the state, aiming to alert the public during extreme disasters.

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launch disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM" dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 6:33 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has launched the "KaWaCHaM" system, a state-of-the-art warning system developed under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The system includes 91 sirens installed across various parts of the state, designed to alert the public in the event of extreme disaster warnings. The full name of the project is Kerala Warnings Crisis and Hazards Management System (KaWaCHaM).

Also Read: CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic

The sirens will broadcast alerts related to disaster warnings from agencies like the Indian Meteorological Department, Geological Survey of India, and the Central Water Commission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the project at the SDMA office in the state capital, emphasizing that this initiative is a first of its kind in the country. 

The goal is to install 126 sirens in total, with 91 sirens already in operation, including two phases of testing. The Chief Minister also mentioned plans to install more sirens in the future. Additionally, control rooms will operate 24/7, and they will be virtually connected to improve response times. Currently, disaster warnings are also being communicated via mobile phones and social media.

The project, which is supported financially by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the World Bank, has already seen sirens installed in several districts, with functionality confirmed through multiple tests. The KaWaCHaM system is part of the National Cyclone Mitigation Project and includes a network of 126 siren-strobe lights, 93 VPN-linked Emergency Operation Centers, decision support software, and a large data center. 

This comprehensive system is designed to enhance disaster preparedness and improve the state's response to emergencies, ensuring timely warnings to protect residents from natural hazards.

Also Read: Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic dmn

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic

73.4 per cent of Kerala's revenue spent on salaries, pensions, debt repayments: CAG report anr

73.4 per cent of Kerala's revenue spent on salaries, pensions, debt repayments: CAG report

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution dmn

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution

Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality Kala Raju anr

Kerala: Four CPI(M) workers arrested for abducting woman councillor of Koothattukulam Municipality

Recent Stories

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh 2025, demands his coins (WATCH) shk

'Note me convert kar dungi': Woman harasses 'Kaante Wale Baba' at Mahakumbh, demands his coins (WATCH)

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

Apple Downgraded to ‘Sell’ Due To Weak Hardware Demand Outlook: Retail Sentiment Plummets As Stock Hits 2-Month Low

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

MicroStrategy Stock Declines In Pre-Market As Bitcoin Tumbles After President Trump Makes No Mention Of Cryptocurrency: Retail Remains Neutral

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Nvidia Stock Rises Pre-Market As Trump Rolls Back AI Regulation: Retail Awaits Impact

Recent Videos

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon
Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Nora Fatehi & Jason Derulo's Snake Dance Near an Airplane Goes Viral!

Video Icon
'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

'I Tried to Win India': B. Chaithra Who Propelled Nation to Kho Kho World Cup Win With Dream Runs

Video Icon