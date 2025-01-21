Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launches disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM"

Kerala has launched the "KaWaCHaM" system, a state-of-the-art warning system with 91 sirens across the state, aiming to alert the public during extreme disasters.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has launched the "KaWaCHaM" system, a state-of-the-art warning system developed under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The system includes 91 sirens installed across various parts of the state, designed to alert the public in the event of extreme disaster warnings. The full name of the project is Kerala Warnings Crisis and Hazards Management System (KaWaCHaM).

The sirens will broadcast alerts related to disaster warnings from agencies like the Indian Meteorological Department, Geological Survey of India, and the Central Water Commission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the project at the SDMA office in the state capital, emphasizing that this initiative is a first of its kind in the country.

The goal is to install 126 sirens in total, with 91 sirens already in operation, including two phases of testing. The Chief Minister also mentioned plans to install more sirens in the future. Additionally, control rooms will operate 24/7, and they will be virtually connected to improve response times. Currently, disaster warnings are also being communicated via mobile phones and social media.

The project, which is supported financially by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the World Bank, has already seen sirens installed in several districts, with functionality confirmed through multiple tests. The KaWaCHaM system is part of the National Cyclone Mitigation Project and includes a network of 126 siren-strobe lights, 93 VPN-linked Emergency Operation Centers, decision support software, and a large data center.

This comprehensive system is designed to enhance disaster preparedness and improve the state's response to emergencies, ensuring timely warnings to protect residents from natural hazards.

