Kerala State Television Awards 2023: Asianet News clinches top honours in multiple categories

Asianet News wins 5 Kerala State Television Awards, including Best Documentary, Best News Cameraman, and Best Educational Program, with 2 special jury mentions, honouring outstanding work in journalism.

Thiruvananthapuram: The winners of the 2023 Kerala State Television Awards have been announced, with Asianet News claiming five prestigious awards across multiple categories. These include the Best Interview, Best Documentary, Best News Cameraman, and Best Educational Program awards.

Shafeeq Khan won the Best Documentary award for 'Top Gear Sujayude Jeevitha Yathrakal', a production by Asianet News Online. This award comes with a cash prize of Rs 7,500 and a certificate of appreciation. Ajish A. received the Best News Cameraman award for his coverage of the poignant story of Ayyappan, a helpless child.

In the Best Educational Program category, Science Talk, also produced by Asianet News Online, was recognized. Directed by S. Shalini, the program won the award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 15,000, a sculpture, and a certificate of appreciation.

In addition, two special jury mentions were awarded: MG Aneesh received recognition in the Documentary General category for his program 'Legends,' and K. Arunkumar was acknowledged for Best Interview for 'Kathaparayum Kaadu'. Both will be honoured with a sculpture and a certificate of appreciation.

Latest Videos