Kerala State Television Awards 2023: Asianet News clinches top honours in multiple categories

Asianet News wins 5 Kerala State Television Awards, including Best Documentary, Best News Cameraman, and Best Educational Program, with 2 special jury mentions, honouring outstanding work in journalism.

Kerala State Television Awards 2023: Asianet News clinches top honours in multiple categories dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 3:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 3:07 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The winners of the 2023 Kerala State Television Awards have been announced, with Asianet News claiming five prestigious awards across multiple categories. These include the Best Interview, Best Documentary, Best News Cameraman, and Best Educational Program awards.

Shafeeq Khan won the Best Documentary award for 'Top Gear Sujayude Jeevitha Yathrakal', a production by Asianet News Online. This award comes with a cash prize of Rs 7,500 and a certificate of appreciation. Ajish A. received the Best News Cameraman award for his coverage of the poignant story of Ayyappan, a helpless child. 

In the Best Educational Program category, Science Talk, also produced by Asianet News Online, was recognized. Directed by S. Shalini, the program won the award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 15,000, a sculpture, and a certificate of appreciation.

In addition, two special jury mentions were awarded: MG Aneesh received recognition in the Documentary General category for his program 'Legends,' and K. Arunkumar was acknowledged for Best Interview for 'Kathaparayum Kaadu'. Both will be honoured with a sculpture and a certificate of appreciation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trapped in Yemen for 10 years, Kerala man returns home after long struggle; READ anr

Trapped in Yemen for 10 years, Kerala man returns home after long struggle; READ

'Give my phone, or I will kill you...' Kerala palakkad student threatens teachers over seized mobile phone; suspended anr

'Give my phone, or I'll kill you...' Kerala student threatens teachers over seized mobile phone; suspended

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launch disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM" dmn

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launches disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM"

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic dmn

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic

73.4 per cent of Kerala's revenue spent on salaries, pensions, debt repayments: CAG report anr

73.4 per cent of Kerala's revenue spent on salaries, pensions, debt repayments: CAG report

Recent Stories

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look ATG

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures AJR

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

Recent Videos

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon
Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon