Karnataka shivers in cold wave: Dharwad hits lowest 10.6°C, alerts IMD

Karnataka is experiencing a cold wave, with temperatures dropping each day. Dharwad recorded the lowest at 10.6°C, while other regions, including Bengaluru, Mysore, and coastal areas, saw varied temperatures. Foggy mornings and intense cold are expected to persist throughout the week, says IMD.

Karnataka experiences cold wave week Dharwad records lowest 10 degrees celsius says IMD vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Karnataka is experiencing a week of intense cold, with temperatures dropping each day, as per the latest report from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave has brought foggy mornings across several parts of the state, with some regions recording unusually low temperatures.

Among the areas affected by this chill are Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, and Chitradurga. The cold is particularly severe in places like Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar.

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report

In terms of temperature, Dharwad stands out with the lowest recorded temperature of 10.6°C. Other regions are also feeling the cold, with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) reporting a temperature range from 14°C (minimum) to 27.9°C (maximum). At the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), the maximum temperature reached 28.6°C, while the minimum was 14°C.

The temperatures vary across different areas of the state, with GKVK (University of Agricultural Sciences) in Bengaluru recording a maximum of 27.8°C and a minimum of 13.8°C. Meanwhile, coastal areas like Honnavar and Karwar are seeing relatively higher temperatures. Honnavar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1°C and a minimum of 18.8°C, while Karwar's maximum temperature was 36.2°C with a minimum of 19.7°C.

In contrast, Panambur recorded a high of 34.5°C and a low of 22.8°C. Other regions with varying temperatures include Bidar (31.4°C max, 11.0°C min), Vijayapura (32.0°C max, 11.5°C min), Bagalkot (32.7°C max, 12.6°C min), and Gadag (32.3°C max, 12.8°C min).

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents

Several districts are also experiencing cold days, with Kalaburagi recording a maximum of 34.8°C and a minimum of 16.6°C, Haveri reaching 31.2°C maximum and 12.6°C minimum, and Koppal with 30.7°C maximum and 16.1°C minimum.

The intense cold and foggy mornings are expected to continue throughout the week, with the IMD urging residents to take precautions against the cold. It is important for people, especially in colder regions, to stay warm and remain cautious while travelling in foggy conditions. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report vkp

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report

Bengaluru: Two MES school boys go missing in Jayanagar, police launch search operation vkp

Bengaluru: Two MES school boys go missing in Jayanagar, police launch search operation

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Court dismisses wifes petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women dmn

Court dismisses wife’s petition to transfer divorce case, stresses equal treatment of men and women

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents vkp

Karnataka govt announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to families of 14 victims in Karwar, Sindhanur accidents

Recent Stories

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more RBA

Planning a Trip to Kumbh Mela? Know the costs, routes, accommodation and more

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money RBA

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: Know best ideas for earning money

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing dmn

"Real of just acting": Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane doubts authenticity of Saif Ali Khan stabbing

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you? gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Which one is BETTER for you?

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day vkp

'Stay home, stay safe': Pro-Khalistani groups send threatening e-mails to Delhi schools ahead of Republic Day

Recent Videos

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon