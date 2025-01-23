Karnataka shivers in cold wave: Dharwad hits lowest 10.6°C, alerts IMD

Karnataka is experiencing a cold wave, with temperatures dropping each day. Dharwad recorded the lowest at 10.6°C, while other regions, including Bengaluru, Mysore, and coastal areas, saw varied temperatures. Foggy mornings and intense cold are expected to persist throughout the week, says IMD.

Karnataka is experiencing a week of intense cold, with temperatures dropping each day, as per the latest report from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold wave has brought foggy mornings across several parts of the state, with some regions recording unusually low temperatures.

Among the areas affected by this chill are Bellary, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, and Chitradurga. The cold is particularly severe in places like Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar.



In terms of temperature, Dharwad stands out with the lowest recorded temperature of 10.6°C. Other regions are also feeling the cold, with HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) reporting a temperature range from 14°C (minimum) to 27.9°C (maximum). At the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), the maximum temperature reached 28.6°C, while the minimum was 14°C.

The temperatures vary across different areas of the state, with GKVK (University of Agricultural Sciences) in Bengaluru recording a maximum of 27.8°C and a minimum of 13.8°C. Meanwhile, coastal areas like Honnavar and Karwar are seeing relatively higher temperatures. Honnavar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1°C and a minimum of 18.8°C, while Karwar's maximum temperature was 36.2°C with a minimum of 19.7°C.

In contrast, Panambur recorded a high of 34.5°C and a low of 22.8°C. Other regions with varying temperatures include Bidar (31.4°C max, 11.0°C min), Vijayapura (32.0°C max, 11.5°C min), Bagalkot (32.7°C max, 12.6°C min), and Gadag (32.3°C max, 12.8°C min).



Several districts are also experiencing cold days, with Kalaburagi recording a maximum of 34.8°C and a minimum of 16.6°C, Haveri reaching 31.2°C maximum and 12.6°C minimum, and Koppal with 30.7°C maximum and 16.1°C minimum.

The intense cold and foggy mornings are expected to continue throughout the week, with the IMD urging residents to take precautions against the cold. It is important for people, especially in colder regions, to stay warm and remain cautious while travelling in foggy conditions.

