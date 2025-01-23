New Ather 450 Review: Know price, range, battery, features, specifications other details

The Ather 450 is a popular electric scooter. Its latest model, the Ather 450 2025, has recently launched in India. Let's explore the features of this new scooter.

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

India has stepped into the electric era. Electric vehicles are being sold everywhere. Many companies have started manufacturing electric vehicles along with their regular vehicles. Giants like Hero, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj are also manufacturing and releasing electric vehicles along with their petrol vehicles.

While other companies are manufacturing electric vehicles, companies specializing in electric vehicles are releasing new models with the latest updates. Ather has recently launched its 2025 model. The company believes that this scooter, with its advanced features, improved performance, and stunning design, will definitely impress users.

The advanced model of the Ather 450 includes latest features like a digital speedometer, digital instrument cluster, digital trip meter, odometer, Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging port, safety braking system, tubeless tires, and alloy wheels.

The Ather 450 has an aerodynamic design. It is made with a new color scheme and graphics. Therefore, its new look is very attractive. LED lights are the latest model. They give more light because they are very powerful. The build quality of this scooter is perfect. The look is also very different, which will greatly impress the users.

The latest Ather 450 scooter is powered by a 3.7 kWh battery. It runs up to 130 km on a single full charge. A powerful motor is fixed in it. The fast charging capacity makes it a suitable scooter for daily commute. There are 3 riding modes in this. You can change the mode based on your riding preference.

Whether you are traveling in the city or going on long rides, the Ather 450 offers you a wonderful travel experience. The starting price of this scooter is ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available in different variants.

