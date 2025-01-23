8th Pay Commission: Salary to get doubled soon? Here's what we know so far

A significant pay increase is anticipated for central government employees. Their salaries could potentially double with the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission! See the calculations.

The central government has formed the 8th Pay Commission to revise the basic pay, allowances, pensions, and other benefits of central government employees and pensioners. Naturally, over 10 million central government employees and pensioners are delighted with this news.

For the past few months, there have been demands for the formation of a new pay commission. Accordingly, the government is preparing to form the new pay commission in 2026.

A new pay commission is formed every 10 years. The last 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2016, and its term will end on March 31, 2025.

The 8th Pay Commission will then be implemented. As a result, the minimum salary and pension of government employees will increase, as will the amount of DA and other allowances.

The biggest advantage of forming a new pay commission is the restructuring of the salary structure. The minimum wage increases significantly at once, which provides considerable relief to employees and pensioners.

When the 6th Pay Commission transitioned to the 7th, the minimum wage increased from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. It is expected that the salary will double this time as well.

The question on every central government employee's mind is how much the minimum wage will be after the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

The current minimum wage of Rs 18,000 is expected to increase to Rs 34,560. The minimum pension will increase from Rs 9,000 to Rs 17,280. However, all these calculations are currently estimates. The actual figures will be revealed after the formation of the new pay commission. Central government employee organizations have submitted another demand before the 2025 budget. They are demanding the payment of the 18 months of dearness allowance that was not paid during the COVID-19 pandemic. This demand was also raised in the pre-budget meeting.

