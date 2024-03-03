'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that Attingal is one of the most likely constituencies for the BJP in Kerala. The BJP in its first list of 195 candidates has Muraleedharan from the Attingal constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the people should take a call on whether they want an MP to sit in the Opposition or the ruling party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (Mar 02) released the first list of 195 candidates and the Union Minister was nominated to contest from the Attingal constituency in Kerala.

Muraleedharan said that if he wins, the Prime Minister will decide whether he will become the Union Minister. Attingal is one of the most likely constituencies for the BJP in Kerala, as the people here want change and not personal gain.

"The Prime Minister did not say without seeing anything that the BJP will cross two digits in Kerala. I am not predicting how many seats will be available," he said.

In Kerala, the BJP announced candidates for 12 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. The most notable candidates are Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan from Attingal and Suresh Gopi from Thrissur.

The 12 BJP candidates from Kerala in the first list include:

* Kasaragod: M L Aswini

* Kozhikode: MT Ramesh

* Malappuram: Dr Abdul Salam

* Ponnani: Niveditha Subramanyam

* Palakkad: Krishna Kumar

* Kannur: C Raghunath

* Thrissur: Suresh Gopi

* Alappuzha: Sobha Surendran

* Pathanamthitta: Anil Antony

* Vadakara: Praful Krishnan

* Attingal: V Muraleedharan

* Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The BJP came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a press conference held in the national capital on March 2. Among the prominent figures featured in the first list of 195 candidates are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, slated to run from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Presenting the list were BJP National Vice President Jay Panda and BJP National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde. Notably, the lineup includes 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, reflecting the party's strategic selection process.