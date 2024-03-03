'Anil Antony unfamiliar with Pathanamthitta...' BJP leader PC George upset with Lok Sabha Election Kerala list

BJP leader PC George expressed his dissatisfaction in fielding Anil Antony in Pathanamthitta for Lok Sabha election after the party released the first list of candidates on Saturday (Mar 02).

Pathanamthitta: BJP leader PC George has voiced his dissatisfaction at not being selected for a seat in Pathanamthitta during the initial round of the candidate list. He stated that Anil Antony, who has recently confirmed his candidature, finds Pathanamthitta challenging. He expressed his dissatisfaction by claiming that Anil Antony was unfamiliar with the constituency.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces 12 Kerala candidates; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to take on Shashi Tharoor

Pathanamthitta people wanted PC George to contest the election, he claimed. Pathanamthitta should be introduced to Anil, according to him. PC George stated that he would back the party's choice of candidate. Anil Antony is unaware of Pathanamthitta's preferences, though. PC George told Asianet News that K Surendran and PS Sreedharan Pillai might have contested in Pathanamthitta and that it is ridiculous to try to persuade people that Anil Antony is a candidate.

BJP State President K. Surendran stated that lotus will bloom in Kerala and PC George will get the consideration he deserves. He said in response to PC George's statement that there are still days before the election.

Despite speculation that PC George might contest in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP finally decided to field Anil Antony, the son of former defence minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony, in the Pathanamthitta constituency. BJP announced the first list of candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday (Mar 02).

PC George's Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) merged with the saffron party on January 31, 2024. George, who had a 30-year tenure as a legislator, founded Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) in 2019 after dissolving his previous party. Although Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) joined the NDA in 2019, George later distanced himself from the BJP-led coalition. In the 2021 assembly elections, George contested as an independent candidate but faced defeat in the Poonjar constituency, marking the first time in 25 years that he did not secure victory.

Also read: 'Let people decide whether they want MP from ruling or Opposition party...' V Muraleedharan on Attingal ticket