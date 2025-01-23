Kerala: 750 grams of drugs seized from 25 youths in Kozhikode in first three weeks of this year

Kozhikode has emerged as a significant hub for narcotics trafficking, with most drugs being sourced from Bengaluru. The targeted consumers include students and young adults, while traffickers often double as users themselves.

Kozhikode: In Kozhikode city, police have seized approximately 750 grams of narcotic substances so far this year, according to data from January 1 to January 20. The confiscated drugs include MDMA and other highly potent narcotics.

Before January 20, police intercepted a significant quantity of drugs in various cases. Four major cases have already been registered, resulting in the arrest of over 25 individuals. Among the seized substances were 700 grams of MDMA, along with 50 grams of hybrid cannabis, LSD stamps, and hashish oil. These operations were conducted by the police in collaboration with anti-narcotics squads.

In a recent operation, two young men were arrested with 226 grams of MDMA. The majority of those involved in drug trafficking are reported to be young individuals.

The majority of narcotics trafficked to Kozhikode are sourced from Bengaluru, with small-scale distribution networks targeting local markets. School and college students, along with young adults, are the primary consumers of these drugs, according to police. Most traffickers are also users, driven by the desire to earn quick money. Police have revealed that trafficking gangs employ innovative methods to evade detection and continue their illegal operations.

Criminal gangs have been using various methods to smuggle narcotics, including constructing hidden compartments in private vehicles, concealing them in metal boxes attached underneath the vehicles using magnets, and even hiding substances inside headlight casings. Additionally, camera tripods are being employed for smuggling purposes. With such innovative tactics being adopted by smuggling groups, both the Anti-Narcotic Squad and the police have been maintaining heightened vigilance during vehicle inspections, according to the Kozhikode City Police.

