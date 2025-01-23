Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs J&K: Out-of-form Rohit Sharma falls for 3 runs on his domestic return; gets trolled

Initially Rohit Sharma didn't confirm his participation in second round of Ranji Trophy when Mumbai selectors approached before squad selection, but later he confirmed his availability for the match against Jammu and Kashmir.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s torrid run of form in the red-ball cricket has continued as he was dismissed cheaply in Mumbai’s second round Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground at BKC in Mumbai on Thursday, January 23.

Rohit Sharma returned to play Ranji Trophy for the first time in almost a decade. After India’s disastrous performance in the Test tour of Australia, the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have made it mandatory for all the players to participate in domestic cricket in order to retain their places in the national team.

Initially, Rohit Sharma didn’t confirm his availability for the Ranji Trophy second round as the Mumbai selectors approached him for his participation before the squad announcement. Later, during the press conference for Champions Trophy squad announcement, India skipper confirmed that he would be available to play Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. Rohit’s last appearance in India's premier domestic tournament came in 2015.

Rohit Sharma walked out to bat with his Team India opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. Many were expecting to return to his vintage form against the weak Jammu and Kashmir bowling attack. However, that was not to be the case. The Indian cricket slatwart’s stay at the crease didn’t last too long as he was dismissed for 3 off 19 balls by Umar Nazir.

Following Rohit Sharma’s poor show in Mumbai’s first innings batting, Team India captain was heavily trolled for his ongoing struggles with the bat, flooding social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) with memes and sarcastic comments while questioning his ability to regain form ahead of India’s crucial international assignments.

Rohit Sharma’s form and his place in the Indian Test team was questioned after he failed to deliver in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After missing the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, Rohit returned to play from the second Test onwards. However, the 37-year-old couldn’t live up to expectations of the team management as he could score only 31 runs at an average of 6.2 in five innings. Due to poor form, Rohit opted out of the series decider in Sydney and handed over captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Mumbai suffered a batting collapse in the opening match of the Ranji Trophy second round against Jammu and Kashmir. The visitors’ bowling attack left Mumbai reeling at 47/7, with the wickets of Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Tamore, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Shams Mulani. However, Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian stepped up for the team and took Mumbai past the 100-run mark before the latter was dismissed for 26 at 110/8. Then, Mohit Avasthi dismissed for a duck at 111/9. Shardul Thakur played a gritty innings of 51 off 57 balls before he was dismissed at 120 all-out.

