'Give my phone, or I'll kill you...' Kerala student threatens teachers over seized mobile phone; suspended

A Plus One student at a government higher secondary school in Kerala's Palakkad was suspended for threatening teachers with violence after his mobile phone was confiscated for violating school rules.

'Give my phone, or I will kill you...' Kerala palakkad student threatens teachers over seized mobile phone; suspended anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

Palakkad: School authorities suspended a student who issued death threats to teachers after confiscating his mobile phone. The incident took place at Anakkara Government Higher Secondary School in Palakkad. School officials stated that further action would be decided during a parents' meeting scheduled for the next day.

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic

The incident occurred last Friday. The school strictly prohibited students from bringing mobile phones. Despite this rule, the student brought a phone to the class, which a teacher confiscated and handed over to the principal. The student later approached the principal's office to demand the return of his phone.

When questioned about his behavior, the student became agitated and threatened the teachers. Initially, he warned that he would accuse them of mental harassment to the entire local community.

The student also threatened to spread videos online. When the teacher refused to comply, the student escalated his threats, saying, “Just wait until we step outside, and I’ll show you.”

When the teacher asked what he intended to do outside, the Plus One student shockingly replied, “I will kill you.”

The teachers stated that they will file a complaint with the Thrithala police.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launch disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM" dmn

Sirens wail in several places across Kerala at 5 pm, state launches disaster warning system "KaWaCHaM"

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic dmn

CAG report claims Kerala government overpaid for PPE kits by 300 percentage during COVID-19 pandemic

73.4 per cent of Kerala's revenue spent on salaries, pensions, debt repayments: CAG report anr

73.4 per cent of Kerala's revenue spent on salaries, pensions, debt repayments: CAG report

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution dmn

Kerala joins Tamil Nadu urging Centre to withdraw UGC draft regulations, assembly passes resolution

Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Man arrested for sexually assaulting, impregnating Class 10 student in Malappuram

Recent Stories

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul AJR

VHP proposes single law for all religious endowments, calls for Wakf Act overhaul

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature soaring towards 30 degrees in January? Met office says THIS; Check

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested vkp

Bengaluru: Man wearing helmet steals 3 cows worth Rs 2 lakh in Chamrajpet; 1 arrested

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls shk

All liquor shops to remain close in Delhi on THESE dates due to assembly polls

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

D.R. Horton Stock In Focus After Q1 Earnings Beat: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Videos

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon
What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

What Trump Said on H-1B Visa Debate? 'I am on Both Sides But...' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Marco Rubio Sworn in as NEW US Secretary of State by JD Vance | Watch | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon