'Give my phone, or I'll kill you...' Kerala student threatens teachers over seized mobile phone; suspended

A Plus One student at a government higher secondary school in Kerala's Palakkad was suspended for threatening teachers with violence after his mobile phone was confiscated for violating school rules.

Palakkad: School authorities suspended a student who issued death threats to teachers after confiscating his mobile phone. The incident took place at Anakkara Government Higher Secondary School in Palakkad. School officials stated that further action would be decided during a parents' meeting scheduled for the next day.

The incident occurred last Friday. The school strictly prohibited students from bringing mobile phones. Despite this rule, the student brought a phone to the class, which a teacher confiscated and handed over to the principal. The student later approached the principal's office to demand the return of his phone.

When questioned about his behavior, the student became agitated and threatened the teachers. Initially, he warned that he would accuse them of mental harassment to the entire local community.

The student also threatened to spread videos online. When the teacher refused to comply, the student escalated his threats, saying, “Just wait until we step outside, and I’ll show you.”

When the teacher asked what he intended to do outside, the Plus One student shockingly replied, “I will kill you.”

The teachers stated that they will file a complaint with the Thrithala police.

