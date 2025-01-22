Trapped in Yemen for 10 years, Kerala man returns home after long struggle; READ

After a 10-year wait, Dinesh from Edakkulam finally returns home from Yemen. Separated from his family due to financial struggles, he had to leave in 2014.

Thrissur: After a wait of ten years, Dinesh (49) from Edakkulam has finally returned to his homeland from Yemen. He is the son of the late Krishnan Kutty of Kundoor, residing in the 13th ward of Poomangalam Panchayat. After a long decade, Dinesh was reunited with his loved ones. His children, Sai Krishna (10) and Krishna Venu (12), who don't remember their father seen last time, welcomed him with teary eyes.

Due to financial difficulties, Dinesh left his wife Anita and family in 2014 when his second child was only six months old and went to Yemen to support them. However, the war broke out in Yemen, and during this time, his passport got stuck with his sponsor. Unable to return, Dinesh had to endure immense hardships while stranded in Yemen, leading to a difficult life thereafter.

His house back home also went into foreclosure, and the life of his wife Anita and the family became an emotional struggle. Despite numerous attempts by the family and friends to meet officials and submit applications to bring Dinesh back, they were unsuccessful. It was then that the issue reached the attention of social activist Vipin Paramekatti from Edakkulam, who, through Unni Poovamangalam, took steps to help bring Dinesh back home.

Along with the interventions by Vipin, who coordinated with the Indian Embassy and the Prime Minister's Office, significant funds were sent to Yemen for release operations. Additionally, interventions by Kottayam native Shiju Joseph and social activists like Samuel Jerome, who were involved in the case of the Malayali Nimish Priya sentenced to death, played a crucial role in paving the way for Dinesh's return home.

Dinesh had to wait for hours at the Nedumbassery Airport in the morning for immigration clearance, as he had to use a temporary passport after being away for ten years. Vipin Paramekkattil and Unni Poomangalam were also present at the airport to receive him. Later, Dinesh was taken to his home in Edakkulam, where his friends and family eagerly awaited his return.

Dinesh's house, which had been under bank seizure, was in a state of ruin. He went to every corner of the destroyed home and stood there with a broken heart. As he struggled, Vipin Paramekkattil, representing the local community, offered words of comfort. He assured Dinesh that their mission wasn't just to bring him back but also to help secure a home and job for him, pledging to lift his family with all possible efforts.

After ten long years of waiting, Dinesh finally returned to his family in Nedumbala. As soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, his wife Anita and children rushed towards him. They embraced him tightly, showering him with kisses and sharing the long-awaited reunion. The atmosphere was filled with joy, and sweet treats were being distributed in celebration. Dinesh, speaking to the media, expressed that his return felt like a dream. He shared that the only happiness now was the thought of spending the rest of his life with his family.

