Watch: Girls at Visakhapatnam juvenile home threaten suicide over alleged staff abuse & sleeping pill overdose

Girls at a juvenile home in Visakhapatnam alleged staff torture, claiming they were forced to take sleeping tablets, and threatened suicide, prompting the state government to order an immediate inquiry.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: At a girls' juvenile home near Visakha Valley School in Visakhapatnam, several inmates climbed the compound wall alleging torture by the staff. The girls claimed that the staff had been forcing them to take an overdose of sleeping tablets, rendering them mentally unstable. In a desperate bid for attention, they even threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the wall.

The situation took a dramatic turn when the girls came out onto the road, where they were joined by their parents in a protest. A video of the girls shouting and protesting went viral on social media, prompting the state government to order an immediate inquiry into the allegations.

In response to the allegations, Sunita, the in-charge of the juvenile home, stated that the mental care hospital authorities would examine the health condition of five girls who had allegedly refused to take their medicines and were blackmailing the staff for the past three days. Sunita also revealed that one of the five girls was undergoing daily counseling due to her unstable psychological condition.

