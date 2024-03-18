Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm today for LIVE updates.

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-754 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-761 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    WZ 679765

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    WX 427903

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    WN 679765

    WO 679765

    WP 679765

    WR 679765

    WS 679765

    WT 679765

    WU 679765

    WV 679765

    WW 679765

    WX 679765

    WY 679765

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    WN 515564

    WO 824158

    WP 256213

    WR 503849

    WS 523260

    WT 264611

    WU 884475

    WV 726507

    WW 591404

    WX 232503

    WY 870347

    WZ 580904

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    2960  1043  1742  8426  2035  8085  9078  2444  7893  3416  3091  4013  1023  1182  4332  0125  2912  7560

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    0650  1502  2760  5253  6024  6227  6453  6741  7442  9853

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    0086  0798  1277  1546  2110  3225  3417  4521  5373  5744  6510  7263  8079  9604

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    0188  0328  0426  1004  1072  1269  1324  1611  1668  2090  2126  2171  2447  2459  2471  2885  2938  2995  3061  3125  3129  3163  3301  3461  3570  3870  3952  4042  4170  4288  4619  5197  5203  5229  5257  5269  5285  5439  5625  5769  5816  5837  5922  5939  5983  5987  6004  6068  6070  6240  6296  6362  6395  6404  6894  6977  6979  7106  7131  7149  7617  7667  7840  8181  8195  8365  8449  8546  8666  8927  9093  9152  9218  9239  9290  9314  9336  9739  9758  9759  9798  9923

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
