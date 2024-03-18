Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761 March 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. Keep refreshing this page at 3 pm today for LIVE updates.

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-761: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-754 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-761 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WZ 679765

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WX 427903

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

WN 679765

WO 679765

WP 679765

WR 679765

WS 679765

WT 679765

WU 679765

WV 679765

WW 679765

WX 679765

WY 679765

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

WN 515564

WO 824158

WP 256213

WR 503849

WS 523260

WT 264611

WU 884475

WV 726507

WW 591404

WX 232503

WY 870347

WZ 580904

4th Prize: Rs 5000

2960 1043 1742 8426 2035 8085 9078 2444 7893 3416 3091 4013 1023 1182 4332 0125 2912 7560

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0650 1502 2760 5253 6024 6227 6453 6741 7442 9853

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0086 0798 1277 1546 2110 3225 3417 4521 5373 5744 6510 7263 8079 9604

7th Prize: Rs 500

0188 0328 0426 1004 1072 1269 1324 1611 1668 2090 2126 2171 2447 2459 2471 2885 2938 2995 3061 3125 3129 3163 3301 3461 3570 3870 3952 4042 4170 4288 4619 5197 5203 5229 5257 5269 5285 5439 5625 5769 5816 5837 5922 5939 5983 5987 6004 6068 6070 6240 6296 6362 6395 6404 6894 6977 6979 7106 7131 7149 7617 7667 7840 8181 8195 8365 8449 8546 8666 8927 9093 9152 9218 9239 9290 9314 9336 9739 9758 9759 9798 9923

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.