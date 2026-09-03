Three young men in Kallambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, have suffered serious burn injuries while cleaning a well. A fire suddenly erupted when they lowered a lit candle into the well to check for oxygen.

Thiruvananthapuram: Three young men in Kallambalam have been seriously burnt in a freak accident while cleaning a well. The injured have been identified as Sunu, Vineeth, and Rakesh. The incident happened yesterday at a well located near a petrol pump.

The well is situated at the base of a two-storey building next to a petrol pump on the Kallambalam National Highway. Sunu and Vineeth, who are workers, were hired by the pump manager, Kiran, to clean the well. Their friend, Rakesh, also known as Unni, had come to watch them work.

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The accident took place after they had pumped all the water out of the well. To check if there was enough oxygen inside, they lit a candle, placed it in a bucket, and lowered it into the well. This caused a sudden and massive fire.

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Officials say the fire became so intense because the well is located under the building. This meant the flames couldn't escape upwards and instead spread out in all directions. Police are now investigating whether fuel from the nearby petrol pump had somehow leaked into the well, but they say this can only be confirmed after a detailed inspection.

Following the accident, Sunu was admitted to the Attingal Taluk Hospital. Vineeth and Rakesh are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The Kallambalam police have registered a case and have begun their investigation into the incident.