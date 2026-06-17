Thousands in Kerala await the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 weekly lottery results on June 17, 2026. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, will be announced after 3 PM by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. This popular lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Participants should check winning numbers only through official sources.

Thousands of lottery enthusiasts across Kerala are eagerly awaiting the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-57 weekly lottery draw scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the draw is set to take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, with the official winning numbers expected to be announced after 3 PM.

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The Dhanalekshmi lottery remains one of the most popular weekly lottery schemes in Kerala, attracting participants from across the state with its lucrative prize structure. The top prize for the DL-57 draw is Rs 1 crore, followed by a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, along with several lower-tier rewards and consolation prizes.

According to lottery schedules, Dhanalekshmi draws are conducted every Wednesday under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Ticket holders can verify their numbers through the officially published result list and subsequent Government Gazette notification.

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Officials advise participants to carefully cross-check ticket numbers only through authorized sources. Winners must preserve their original tickets and complete the required verification procedures before claiming any prize money. Major prize winners are required to submit supporting documents and comply with applicable tax regulations before receiving payouts.

As anticipation builds, lottery players across Kerala are waiting to see whether the DL-57 draw will produce another crore-winning ticket. The complete list of winning numbers is expected to be released shortly after the draw concludes this afternoon.

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