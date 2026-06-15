The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for its Bhagyathara BT-58 lottery draw, held on June 15 in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has officially announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-58 lottery draw held on June 15 at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Thousands of participants across the state eagerly awaited the outcome, with the draw offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore along with several other cash rewards.



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The Bhagyathara weekly lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular lottery schemes, attracting a large number of ticket buyers every week. With the results now declared, ticket holders can verify their numbers against the official winning list released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The highlight of the draw was the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore, awarded to the lucky ticket holder whose number matched the winning combination announced during the draw. Apart from the jackpot, winners were also selected for the second prize of Rs 30 lakh, third prize of Rs 5 lakh, and multiple lower-tier prizes across different categories.

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-58 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

BU 987243

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

987243 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

BZ 838340

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

BY 905214

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0548, 0771, 1056, 1535, 3226, 4856, 4892, 5273, 5403, 6066, 6573, 6756, 6889, 7321, 7791, 8037, 8126, 9308, 9710.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

0888, 4253, 4835, 5404, 8040, 8912.

6th Prize – Rs 1000

TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500

TBA

8th Prize – Rs 200

TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100

TBA

Lottery enthusiasts are advised to cross-check their ticket numbers carefully using the official results published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Authorities have urged winners to verify their results through government-approved channels before initiating the prize claim process.

Prize winners must preserve their original tickets in good condition, as damaged or altered tickets may not be accepted for verification. Winners of significant prize amounts are required to submit their claims through authorized procedures within the stipulated timeframe specified by the department.

The Kerala lottery system, established in 1967, is India's first government-run lottery programme and continues to enjoy widespread popularity due to its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure. Weekly lotteries such as Bhagyathara, Karunya, Win-Win and Sthree Sakthi consistently generate interest among participants seeking a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

As excitement spreads among ticket holders, many are now checking whether they have secured one of the winning combinations announced in the BT-58 draw. Those who have won are encouraged to complete verification formalities promptly and follow all official guidelines for prize redemption.

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