    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts

    Kerala's northern regions, particularly the Kannur and Kasaragod districts, are expected to experience persistent rainfall on Monday (July 22) and are under a yellow alert. Heavy rain is also expected in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts too.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's northern regions are expected to experience persistent rainfall on Monday (July 22), with Kannur and Kasaragod districts under yellow alert. Heavy downpours are possible in some areas, and strong waves may hit the state's coastline, requiring extra caution in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

    According to the weather forecast, heavy rain is expected in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. The rain started in Thiruvananthapuram this morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rain in isolated areas of the district over the next three hours, accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 km per hour. Kollam is likely to see moderate rain in isolated places with gusty winds up to 40 kmph, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts may experience isolated light rain and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has announced that the coasts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to experience rough seas and high waves ranging from 2.3 to 3.2 meters until 11:30 pm tomorrow. Fishermen and coastal residents in these areas are advised to exercise special caution. The warning indicates that the rough seas are likely to intensify, and people should avoid dangerous areas as instructed by authorities. The INCOIS also advised that fishing vessels should be securely tied up in the harbor, and trips to the beach and recreational sea activities should be completely avoided.
     

