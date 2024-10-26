Kerala: Congress leaders slam CPI(M)'s NN Krishnadas for abusive remarks against media

UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil responded to CPM leader N.N. Krishnadas's derogatory comments about the media, asserting that the people of Palakkad will provide their response. MP Shafi Parambil also condemned Krishnadas's remarks, describing them as a reflection of his arrogance.

Palakkad: UDF candidate for Palakkad byelection Rahul Mamkootathil responded to CPM leader N.N. Krishnadas's derogatory remarks towards media personnel, stating that the people of Palakkad will give their answer. Speaking to Asianet News, he emphasized that the public will assess the intolerant behavior shown towards those who ask questions. Rahul asserted that they have always responded democratically, regardless of the questions posed.

Kerala: CPM leader Abdul Shukkoor to remain in party after successful reconciliation efforts

MP Shafi Parambil reacted to CPM leader N.N. Krishnadas's offensive remarks about the media, stating that it reflects his arrogance. He noted that such intolerance towards those asking questions is evident at both national and state levels. Shafi expressed doubt about Abdul Shukkoor's continued presence in the CPM, saying it seems unlikely he can remain in the party much longer. He added that the one-sided campaign against him will not affect the public, and he is more afraid of attempts to disregard him than of efforts to humiliate him, as he told Asianet News.

Shukkoor, a former municipal councilor with substantial backing from the public in Palakkad, had announced his intention to resign after voicing his opposition to the district secretary. At the convention, NN Krishnadas, a prominent party figure, was seen with his arm around Shukkoor as they entered the venue, flanked by enthusiastic party supporters.

During the event, Krishnadas expressed his frustration to the media regarding their coverage of Shukkoor's resignation, which he deemed a major disturbance within the Palakkad CPIM. He criticized the reporters, comparing them to "dogs in front of a butcher shop" in response to questions about the matter.

