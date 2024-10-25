Kerala: CPM leader Abdul Shukkoor to remain in party after successful reconciliation efforts

Palakkad: Abdul Shukkoor, a member of the CPIM area committee and the district treasurer of the Palakkad Auto Taxi Union, has decided to remain in the party after announcing his resignation. Following successful reconciliation efforts by party leadership, Shukkoor attended an election convention this evening.

Shukkoor, a former municipal councilor with significant public support in Palakkad, had expressed his intention to resign after publicly opposing the district secretary. At the convention, NN Krishnadas, a prominent party leader, was seen with his arm around Shukkoor's shoulder as they entered the venue, accompanied by enthusiastic party supporters.

During the event, Krishnadas addressed the media, expressing anger over their coverage of Shukkoor's resignation, which had been described as a significant disruption within the Palakkad CPIM. He criticized reporters, likening them to "dogs standing in front of a butcher shop," in response to inquiries about the situation.

In related news, former Youth Congress state general secretary A.K. Shanib, who had previously announced plans to run as an independent candidate in the Palakkad constituency, has decided not to contest after discussions with the Left candidate, Dr. P. Sarin. Shanib has since pledged his full support for Sarin's campaign and committed to working for his victory.

