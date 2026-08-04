A 27-year-old software engineer working at Kakkanad’s Infopark, Devanand, died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a metal electric pole early Tuesday. Devanand, who was sitting in the back seat, was thrown onto the road when the rear door flew open. He suffered a severe head injury and later died at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

A 27-year-old software engineer working at Kerala's Kakkanad’s Infopark died in a tragic car accident in the early hours of Tuesday. The victim was identified as Devanand, a resident of Kavunkal in the 21st ward of Mannancherry Panchayat in Alappuzha.

Car crash near Infopark

Devanand was travelling with his friends in a car on a road near Infopark when the vehicle lost control and crashed into a metal electric pole. Devanand was sitting in the back seat when the accident happened. The impact was so strong that the rear door of the car flew open, throwing him out onto the road.

He suffered a severe head injury in the crash.

Devanand was immediately taken to a private hospital in Ernakulam. However, doctors could not save him, and he later died from his injuries.

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Devanand’s family

Devanand was the son of Kunjumon, also known as Ambu, and Shailaja.

His father, Kunjumon, is a retired KSEFE manager, while his mother, Shailaja, is a retired employee of the Technical Education Department.

Funeral held in Kavunkal

Following the accident, Devanand’s body was taken for a post-mortem examination at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital.

After the post-mortem, his funeral was held at his family home in Kavunkal on Tuesday evening.

The accident has left Devanand’s family and friends mourning the loss of the young software engineer.

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