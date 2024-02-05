Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Budget 2024: Social Security Pension, Welfare pension remain unchanged, says FM KN Balagopal

    Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the social security pension amount remains unchanged during the state budget presentation today.At the same time, the minister said that the welfare pension of Rs 1600, which is currently given in the state, will not be increased.

    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal stated that the social security pension amount remains unchanged during the state budget presentation today. The minister highlighted that the Centre has prevented making it time-bound. Moreover, the minister announced plans to reassess the Participatory Pension Scheme, intending to appoint a special committee for this task.

    The finance minister also said that a new pension scheme will be introduced instead of the participation pension. The finance minister also said that steps will be taken to make the social security pension timely in the next financial year. 

    At the same time, the minister said that the welfare pension of Rs 1600, which is currently given in the state, will not be increased. The arrears of pension will be paid from the next financial year. Meanwhile, the minister stated that one installment of the DA dues to state government employees would be paid along with the April salary. The six installments are currently due. 

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
