Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 128.54 crore earmarked for KSRTC; says FM KN Balagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday (February 5), Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the Kerala budget for 2024-25. The minister stated that the government's recent reforms in the transportation sector have brought about significant changes, particularly in the support provided to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

An amount of Rs 128.54 crore is earmarked as a plan fund for the various activities of KSRTC. It is necessary to introduce more new buses on the road in

place of old ones. An amount of Rs 92 crore is provided to KSRTC for purchasing BS-VI standard diesel buses which are more eco-friendly, he added.

The minister stated "The government has implemented comprehensive reforms in the Transportation Sector. There has been a huge increase in the financial aid provided to KSRTC after this government came into power. As compared to Rs 1463.86 crore allocated to KSRTC during the period of the UDF Government in 2011-16, an amount of Rs 5002.13 crore has been allocated by the LDF Government during 2016-21, and Rs 4917.92 crore has already been provided within the three years of 2nd Pinarayi Government as assistance to KSRTC.

The minister also stated that an amount of Rs 35.52 crore is set apart for Motor Vehicles Department. An amount of Rs 5.28 crore is earmarked as financial assistance to transform Sree Chithira Tirunal Engineering College into a front-line research center. An amount of Rs 2.50 crore is earmarked for the

modernization of motor vehicle check posts.