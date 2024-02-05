Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Budget 2024: Relief for rubber plantation owners; MSP for rubber raised to Rs 180

    In the ongoing Kerala Budget 2024 session, finance minister K N Balagopal announced that the MSP for rubber will be raised to Rs 180. The current price of the rubber is Rs 170. 

    Kerala Budget 2024: Relief for rubber plantation owners; MSP for rubber raised to Rs 180 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 5, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A reassuring decision has been made by the Kerala government for the state's hill farmers. It was expected that the rubber support price would increase, and this was confirmed by Finance Minister KN Balagopal's declaration. The demands made by Christian churches, farmers' organisations, and the Kerala Congress (M) were granted. The Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rubber in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be Rs 180.

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Budget 2024: No change in welfare pension; says finance minister

    In the Kerala budget for 2024-25, the support price of rubber has been increased in the state. The support price was increased by Rs 10 to Rs 180. Currently, the support price is Rs 170. The government has announced a nominal increase in the support price in the budget.

    There was a demand to raise the support price to at least Rs 200. The government's move to raise the rupee to Rs 180, though not to Rs 200, will be touted by the Left as the ultimate bailout in the wake of the financial crisis. This decision will be crucial in constituencies dominated by hill farmers as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner.

    The help of the central government has been requested to increase the current support price from 170 rupees to 250 rupees, but it has not been heeded so far. Minister K.N. Balagopal said that the state is increasing the support price.

    A total of Rs 1698 crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector in the budget. Rs 65 crore has been earmarked for coconut development and Rs 4.6 crore for the spice sector.  Rs 2 crore will be allocated for increasing crop productivity, Rs 36 crore for the establishment of the Kuttanad agri development project; Rs 78.45 cr for pesticide-free vegetables; Rs 93.6 cr for paddy production.

    The minister also stated that Kerala is the only government that is intervening to solve the crisis faced by the rubber farmers.

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-755 February 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-755 February 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre continues to neglect, Kerala has Plan B', says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: 'If Centre continues to neglect, Kerala has Plan B', says FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala Budget 2024: Chinese model will be adopted for state's development, says FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala: NIT Calicut to reopen today; students to protest against Professor for pro-Godse comment rkn

    Kerala: NIT Calicut to reopen today; students to protest against Professor for pro-Godse comment

    Kerala news live today 5 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Budget 2024: No change in welfare pension; says finance minister

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranbir-Alia to perform RBA

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Ranbir-Alia to perform

    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features vkp

    Karnataka government launches 100 Aswhamedha classic buses for public transport: check key features

    Will not allow any county to interfere Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to Parliament gcw

    ‘Will not allow any country to interfere…’ Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to Parliament

    Football Former Barcelona star Dani Alves faces trial in Barcelona for alleged rape; Legal battle unfolds osf

    Former Barcelona star Dani Alves faces trial in Barcelona for alleged rape; Legal battle unfolds

    Viral video BJP feeds honey to Mamata Banerjee photo over her remark on PM Modi watch gcw

    Viral video: BJP 'feeds' honey to Mamata Banerjee’s photo over her remark on PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon