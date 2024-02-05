Kerala News LIVE: Kerala Budget 2024:  Rs 27.6 crore for Sabarimala Master Plan

10:48 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 100 crore for the Smart Mission project. The health insurance coverage for journalists has been increased from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs

10:47 am: Kerala Budget 2024:Farm sector: Rs 1689.30 crore outlay; Rs 36 crore for Kuttanad agri development project; Rs 75 crore for Agricultural University; Rs 65 crore for coconut development project; Rs 78.45 crore for pesticide-free vegetables; Rs 93.6 crore for paddy production

10:46 am: Kerala Budget 2024:Kudumbashree: Rs 265 crore outlay; livelihood project to be named K-Lift, Extreme poverty eradication status by 2025; Rs 50 crore outlay, Rs 10 crore earmarked for resolving Kochi waterlogging issue and Rs 230 cr as state's share for MGNREGA Rs 6 cr for Puthur Zoological Park (Thrissur).

Fisherfolk: Rs 136 cr for coastal development; Rs 40 cr for Punargeham housing project; Rs 9.5 cr for house renovation; Rs 227.12 cr for development in sector

10:45 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 133 crore as state's share in PM Awas Yojna scheme; Rs 207.92 crore as state's share in Central Housing project, Rs 10 crore for Nirmithi Kendra, Rs 10 crore for Thrissur Shakthan Thamburan Stand

Industries: Rs 1779 crore outlay; Rs 107.64 crore for coir sector; Rs 215 crore for rural small-scale industries; Rs 773.09 crore for medium-scale industries and Rs 500 crore for Cochin Shipyard.

10:43 am: Kerala Budget 2024: 5 new nursing colleges will be started in Kerala and Rs 29 crore has been earmarked for robotic surgery.

10:41 am: Kerala Budget 2024:Rs 6.67 allotted for mental health centres and Rs 127.39 crore for sports sectors

10:37 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 3.75 crore for the construction of AKG Museum

10:36 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 170.49 crore has been earmarked for the arts and culture sector. Rs 5 crore has been allotted to establish Museum Cultural Central in Kochi.

10:34 am: Kerala Budget 2024: One school in each district will be upgraded as a model school. The training will be provided to teachers once in 6 months.

10:33 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 1032.62 crore for public education and Rs 10 crore to make schools for differently-abled students

10:29 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 1.85 crore for Sabarimala Greenfield Airport, Rs 351.42 crore for tourism sectors and Rs 12 crore for KTDC

10:26 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 92 crore has been allocated to KSRTC for buying new diesel buses. The government decided to increase the funding of KSRTC.

10:25 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 25 crore for 2,000 public Wifi hotspots

10:24 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 1000 crore for the construction works including rural roads and Rs 75 crore for the development of state highways

10:23 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 1,829 crore for Make in Kerala projects; Rs 1,132 crore for LIFE Mission

10:22 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 90.52 crore earmarked for Kerala Start-Up Mission activities

10:19 am: Kerala Budget 2024: AI conclave will be organized in Kerala in association with IBM in July 2024

10:15 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 35 crore will be allotted for the Life Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

10:13 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 30 crore for the revival of the cashew sector, Rs 2 crore for the rehabilitation of cashew factories, and Rs 51.8 for the handloom sector.

10:07 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 10 crore will be allotted to carry out repair work of KSEB dams and Rs 57 crore for flood relief in Alappuzha-Kottayam districts

10:05 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 27.6 crore has been allocated for the Sabarimala Master Plan, Rs 134.42 crore for the cooperative sector, and Rs 2.5 crore for women cooperatives.

10:01 am: Kerala Budget 2024: LIFE Mission Project: Rs 10,000 crores will be spent in the LIFE scheme for the next two years

9:58 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 50 crore allotted for extreme poverty alleviation program, Rs 20 crore for literacy programs and Rs 50 crore to eradicate extreme poverty by November 2025

9:54 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Tiger Safari Park to start at Peruvannamuzhi in Kozhikode

9:52 am: Kerala Budget 2024: 10000 job opportunities will be implemented in the sports sector.

9:50 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Tourism centres will be developed with private participation. Rs 5,000 crore investment will be attracted to tourism sector.

9:49 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 75 crore has been allotted for Agricultural University, Rs 150.25 crore has been earmarked for dairy development and Rs 535.9 crore for animal husbandry

9:47 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Digital University: Outlay of Rs 250 cr; 3 regional centres; Rs 10 cr for the scholarship fund

9:45 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 1698 crore has been earmarked for the agricultural sector, Rs 65 crore for coconut development, Rs 93.6 crore for paddy production, Rs 65 crore for coconut development project and Rs 4.6 crore for spice cultivation.

9:43 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Foreign university campuses will start in Kerala

9:40 am: Kerala Budget 2024: More care centers will be opened for senior citizens. People will Kerala and outside Kerala will get treatment.

9:37 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 10 crores to start a state-wide lease center and eco-tourism centers will be improved in the state.

9:33 am: Kerala Budget 2024: 25 new private industrial parks will be sanctioned. More projects will be started in the field of food preservation

9:31 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Kerala is becoming the hub of higher education, says finance minister

9:30 am: Kerala Budget 2024: The tax revenue will be increased in the next four years.

9:28 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 10 crores will be allocated for next year's Keraleeyam program

9:21 am: Kerala Budget 2024: The government plans to foster new-age investments, startups.

9:16 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Central approval for the Thiruvananthapuram metro project will be received soon.

9:16 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Starting in May 2024, Vizhinjam Port will serve as Kerala's development gateway.

9:15 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Land pooling scheme to be improved. Kerala will progress despite Centre's discrimination, says Balagopal. Kerala ahead in many indicators like HDI and SDG. However, we are behind in terms of economics.

9:14 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Finance Minister to give Rs 500 crore to Cochin Shipyard. National coastal and Mountain Highways are under construction

9:12 am: Kerala Budget 2024: Vizhinjam to be special hub; says Finance Minister KN Balagopal

9:10 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: In the next 3 years, Kerala will witness development of Rs 3 lakh crore

9: 10 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Vizhinjam International seaport to be opened in May

9:09 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Kerala to be medical hub, says KN Balagopal

9:08 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Capital investment has started in the field of education. Capital subsidies and interest subsidies will be implemented for new-generation industries in Kerala.

9:06 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Rs 3 lakh crore of investment will be brought in over the three years

9:00 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the budget

8:40 am: Kerala State Budget 2024: Finance Minister KN Balagopal left his official residence for the assembly to present the budget.

8:16 am: Over 20 students injured in bus-truck collision in Perumbavoor

In a major accident, as many as 30 students were injured after the tour bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Perumbavoor in the wee hours of Monday (Feb 05). The accident took place at 2.15 am near Perumbavoor signal junction. There were 38 students on the bus.

8:05 am: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UDF meeting to be held today in Thiruvananthapuram

An important meeting of the UDF for seat-sharing discussions will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Kerala Congress in the third seat of the league. Joseph's Kottayam seat demand may also be decided today. The UDF meeting will also be preceded by a bilateral discussion with the League

7:55 am: Finance Minister KN Balagopal to present state budget today

The Finance Minister, KN Balagopal will present the state budget for the year 2-24-25 today. This is the third complete budget of the Pinarayi government. The indication is that there will be steps to promote private investments

