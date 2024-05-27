Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Bar owners' claim debunked; Rs 1 lakh sought for building purchase a month ago; Report

    The controversy surrounding the demand for funds within the bar owners' association in Kerala deepens as discrepancies emerge. While the state president claims the requested amount was a loan from executive members for a building, Animon's audio suggests it was demanded from all Idukki district members with no mention of the building.

    Kerala: Bar owners' claim debunked; Rs 1 lakh sought for building purchase a month ago; Report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 27, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: New information has surfaced debunking the bar owners' claim that they proposed collecting Rs 2.5 lakhs to purchase an office building for their organization in Thiruvananthapuram. Asianet News obtained a document showing that the leadership had requested the building months ago, and members had already contributed Rs 1 lakh. Amid controversy over the Rs 2.5 lakh demand, which was linked to easing the liquor policy, bar association members are now attempting to justify it by saying the funds were intended for the office building.

    Also Read: Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    The case pertains to an alleged WhatsApp voice note from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association. In the voice note, Animon purportedly asks members to contribute money to influence the formulation of a favorable liquor policy. In the leaked message, Animon allegedly demands Rs 2.5 lakh from each member.

    When the audio clip of Animon demanding Rs 2.5 lakhs sparked controversy, the state president of the bar association explained that the money was intended to buy a building, not to relax liquor policies. Following this, Animon also claimed the funds were for the building. However, a screenshot from a WhatsApp group of bar owners' association members from a few months ago clearly shows that members were already asked to contribute Rs 1 lakh for the building fund.

    This is the document showing the payment made by the owner of Spice Grow Hotel in Idukki through the bank on December 21, as referenced in Animon's controversial audio. The amount paid was also Rs 1 lakh. Members note that the leadership has not disclosed the total amount collected. The state president claims that only Rs 4.5 crores have been received, and an additional Rs 2.5 crores is needed for registration.

    The president stated that the amount was requested as a loan from the executive members. However, in Animon's audio, the money was demanded from all the members of the Idukki district, with no mention of the building. It is reported that Rs 2.5 lakhs was asked from those who had already paid Rs 1 lakh for the building. Additionally, many members say that during the executive meeting held on April 23rd, numerous members questioned the leadership about this issue.

    Even as the controversy rages on, the organization's move is to complete the building registration process immediately. The leadership says that the remaining amount will be taken from the organization's own fund without collecting more. 
     

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-771 May 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-771 May 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    'Donated kidney, was thrashed when I sought money'... Organ trafficking victim shares ordeal with Asianet News anr

    'Donated kidney, was thrashed when I sought money'... Organ trafficking victim shares ordeal with Asianet News

    Kerala Police's SIT reaches Tamil Nadu in organ trafficking probe anr

    Kerala Police's SIT reaches Tamil Nadu in organ trafficking probe

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role snt

    Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role

    Nikhil Patel wanted an 'Open Marriage' with Dalljiet Kaur? Here's what we know ATG

    Nikhil Patel wanted an 'Open Marriage' with Dalljiet Kaur? Here's what we know

    I am a proud father today Mahesh Babu attends son Gautam Ghattamaneni's graduation ceremony RBA

    ‘I am a proud father today’, Mahesh Babu attends son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s graduation ceremony

    Inside KKR's celebration after IPL 2024 triumph: Shreyas Iyer dances with trophy, cake cutting & more (WATCH) snt

    Inside KKR's celebration after IPL 2024 triumph: Shreyas Iyer dances with trophy, cake cutting & more (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-771 May 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-771 May 27 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon