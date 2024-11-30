Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces

A leaked report from the CPM Thiruvalla Town North local meeting reveals factionalism and alleged sabotage against Dr. Thomas Isaac following actions taken against C.C. Sajimon in a sexual harassment case.

Kerala: Intense factionalism in CPM's Thiruvalla unit, activity report of halted local meeting surfaces dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: An activity report from the CPM Thiruvalla Town North local meeting, which was abruptly halted due to intense factionalism, has surfaced through Asianet News. The report alleges that a faction of leaders worked against Dr. Thomas Isaac following actions taken against C.C. Sajimon, an accused in a sexual harassment case. The district secretary had suppressed the report to avoid further discussion, but it has now been revealed.

The Thiruvalla Town North local meeting, attended by the district secretary, was on the brink of becoming violent. The report on this was presented at the meeting but was later taken from the representatives at the district secretary's instruction. The report contained strong criticisms of senior leaders who had backed C.C. Sajimon. These leaders reportedly orchestrated protests after actions were taken against Sajimon and instructed local members not to support Thomas Isaac, a central committee member who had made the decision. In fact, they actively worked to defeat Isaac in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In addition to withdrawing the report, the demand to elect a new local committee—excluding those who supported Sajimon—led to further protests. The meeting, which has yet to reconvene, was initially halted due to these tensions. The Thiruvalla area meeting is set to begin on December 11, and the Town North meeting must conclude before then. Despite attempts by state leaders to mediate, no resolution has been reached. The ongoing factionalism has also contributed to the mass resignation of branch secretaries from the Parumala local committee.
 

