Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) opposes Maala Parvathy's Supreme Court petition, calling it irrelevant, while Parvathy claims the Hema Committee betrayed her trust and seeks relief from undue pressure.

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Kochi: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) has voiced opposition to actress Maala Parvathy's petition, which was filed in the Supreme Court. The WCC has argued that the petition is irrelevant and has submitted an application to be included as a party in the case. Maala Parvathy, who had previously appeared before the Hema Committee and given her statement, approached the Supreme Court to challenge further action taken by the police based on her interaction with the committee.

In a response to Asianet News, actress Maala Parvathy expressed her dissatisfaction, claiming that the Hema Committee had betrayed her trust. She explained that she had shared her personal experiences as well as information she had heard from others, but made it clear that she was not interested in being involved in the case. Parvathy emphasized that she had even requested that her name not be included in the committee’s report.

The actress clarified that the primary goal of her involvement was to support legislation aimed at ensuring the safety of women in the film industry. She believes it is unjust for a case to be filed based on her statement. Maala Parvathy also criticized the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for repeatedly summoning film industry workers for questioning, causing unnecessary harassment. She reiterated that she had informed the SIT that she did not wish to pursue the case, yet the police continued with their actions. The actress further added that even individuals with no connection to the matter were being called in for questioning. 

In light of this, Mala Parvathy approached the Supreme Court to seek relief from what she described as undue pressure and unwarranted legal proceedings.

