Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm

    Amid allegations of bar bribery, a special team of the Crime Branch will conduct a preliminary investigation. The probe follows the leak of a WhatsApp voice note purportedly from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association, demanding money from members to influence liquor policies. 
     

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe bar bribery allegations after audio clip triggers political storm anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 26, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    Idukki: A special team from the Crime Branch has been assigned to investigate the alleged bar bribery allegations in Kerala. According to reports, the Crime Branch will conduct a preliminary investigation without formally registering a case. Superintendent of Police Madhusoodhanan, from the Crime Branch's Thiruvananthapuram unit, will oversee the investigation.

    Kerala woman's murder in Canada: Missing husband suspected to be in India

    The decision to investigate comes in the wake of an allegedly leaked WhatsApp voice note from Animon, the Idukki district president of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association. In the voice note, Animon purportedly asks members to contribute money to influence the formulation of a favorable liquor policy.

    Amidst reports indicating that the government was considering the primary demands of bar owners to lift the dry day on the first of every month and to permit the opening of pubs in IT parks, the allegations emerged. However, in the wake of the controversy causing a political uproar, there are indications that the government may reconsider its decision to lift the dry days.

    In the leaked message, Animon allegedly demands Rs 2.5 lakh from each member. The probe team is anticipated to question Animon to elucidate the allegations. Although the voice message circulated within the WhatsApp group of organization members from Idukki, it was subsequently deleted, sparking significant unrest within the industry.

    Amidst these developments, the Congress-led UDF opposition has leveled allegations against the Left government, claiming that it sought Rs 20 crore from bar owners to enact a policy favorable to them. Consequently, the UDF demanded the resignation of state Excise Minister M B Rajesh. Dismissing both the allegations and the opposition's demand, Rajesh stated that the state government has not yet discussed its liquor policy. The minister has also written to the state police chief, urging an investigation into the conspiracy behind the allegations surrounding the leaked voice clip.

    Liquor sales to start in Kerala's IT parks this year; assembly panel okays Pinarayi govt's proposal
     

    Last Updated May 26, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert for 4 districts on May 26 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD sounds yellow alert for 4 districts today; Check details

    Kerala woman's murder in Canada: Missing husband suspected to be in India anr

    Kerala woman's murder in Canada: Missing husband suspected to be in India

    Kerala: Thrissur Medical College Hospital face shortage of life-saving medicines over dues of Rs 400 crore to firms anr

    Kerala: Thrissur MCH faces shortage of life-saving medicines over dues of Rs 400 crore to firms

    Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water anr

    Mass fish kill in Kerala's Periyar river: Report reveals presence of high levels of Ammonia, Sulphide in water

    Recent Stories

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: DNA samples collected for identification, SIT to submit primary report in 3 days gcw

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: DNA samples collected for identification, SIT to submit primary report in 3 days

    7 factors that affect gold rates in India RKK

    7 factors that affect gold rates in India

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: Only one entry, stored 3,500 litres of fuel, no fire license check out major safety violations gcw

    Only one entry, stored 3,500 litres of fuel, no fire license: Major safety violations at Rajkot gaming zone

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-653 May 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Petrol diesel prices on May 26: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on May 26: Know how much it costs in your city

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon