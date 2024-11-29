Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison and fined Rs 1,10,000 for sexually assaulting and impregnating a 19-year-old woman, whom he deceived with claims of performing black magic to ensure her marriage in Malappuram.

Malappuram: A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1,10,000 for sexually assaulting and impregnating a 19-year-old woman under the pretext of performing black magic rituals to ensure her marriage happened quickly. The accused, Kunnummal Abdul Khader was convicted by the Nilambur Fast-Track POCSO Special Court, presided over by Judge K.P. Joy.

The court directed that the fine amount be handed over to the survivor and ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional imprisonment of one year and two months.

What happened?

The accused lured the 19-year-old victim into believing that he could perform black magic rituals to ensure her marriage would happen quickly. He then assaulted her after rendering her unconscious, leading to her becoming pregnant. The case was built on crucial evidence, including the DNA test of the child born to the survivor.

The chargesheet was filed by T. Sajeevan, then Inspector of Nilambur Police. The investigation, including the DNA test, was completed by Inspector P. Vishnu. Special Public Prosecutor Adv. Sam K. Francis represented the prosecution in court.

The court was convinced that the survivor, who was both physically and mentally vulnerable, was unable to communicate clearly. Senior Civil Police Officer P.C. Sheeba from the Prosecution Liaison Wing assisted the prosecution during the trial. Following the sentencing, the convicted accused has been transferred to the Tavanur Jail.

