'Doctor advised me not get pregnant,' says Sherlyn Chopra as she reveals health disorder from kidney failure

Sherlyn Chopra revealed her struggle with SLE kidney failure, which prevents her from getting pregnant. Despite this, she dreams of becoming a mother in the future.



Sherlyn Chopra, known for her bold personality and controversies, recently opened up about a significant health challenge. In 2021, she was diagnosed with SLE (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus) kidney failure, an autoimmune disorder that severely impacts her health, making pregnancy life-threatening. She shared her condition candidly, explaining its complexities.



Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sherlyn revealed that her doctors strongly advised against pregnancy due to the risks it poses to both her health and the baby. She emphasized that managing her condition requires lifelong medication, which she takes thrice daily to keep the autoimmune disorder in check. This decision has significantly impacted her aspirations.

Sherlyn stated that she had a strong desire to become a mother, despite the difficulties presented by her medical condition. She shared her longing to explore different avenues in India that could allow her to fulfill her dream of having children. She envisions having 3-4 kids and is determined to make motherhood a reality in her life.

Sherlyn Chopra’s journey in Bollywood has been marked by several milestones. From her roles in films like Time Pass and Jawani Diwani to becoming the first Indian to grace the cover of Playboy magazine, she continues to be a prominent figure. Her career showcases both her bold persona and diverse talents.

