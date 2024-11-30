Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Karunya KR 682 November 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-682: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Nov 30).
 

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 681 November 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 9:12 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-682 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Nov 30) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 682:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Results awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Results awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Results awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Results awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5000

Results awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Results awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition dmn

Hema panel report: Actor Maala Parvathy moves Supreme Court against probe, WCC opposes her petition

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar's father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation dmn

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar’s father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation

Kerala: Govt orders vigilance probe into Social Welfare Pension fraud anr

Kerala: Govt orders vigilance probe into Social Welfare Pension fraud

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 10 Shortest heighted actresses ruling Bollywood NTI

Alia to Shraddha: 10 Shortest heighted actresses ruling Bollywood

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash's luxury home in Mumbai- Inside photos NTI

Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash's luxury home in Mumbai – Inside photos

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY NTI

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate in your city

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate for TODAY NTI

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate in your city

West Bengal Weather: Cyclone Fengal impacts Kolkata, coastal districts of WB; IMD forecasts heavy rainfall RBA

West Bengal Weather: Cyclone Fengal impacts Kolkata, coastal districts of WB; IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon