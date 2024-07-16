Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Four people from Karnataka, including an elderly woman and two youths, were rescued by the fire department from the Chittoor River in Kerala's Palakkad after they were trapped by a sudden surge in water levels.

    Palakkad: The fire department rescue team successfully rescued four individuals stranded in the Chittoor River on Tuesday (July 16). The team prioritised the rescue of the youngest person and a woman, safely evacuating them first. Four residents of Karnataka entered the river around noon, seeking refuge on a rock when the water flow suddenly intensified. A resident who noticed this quickly alerted the authorities as the Chittoor River's flow surged due to rising water levels at the Aliyar dam.

    Firefighters utilised a long rope to safely guide the four individuals, who were donning life jackets, to the riverbank. The rescue effort was overseen by Electricity Minister and Chittoor MLA K Krishnankutty, who praised the firefighters' exceptional work. The minister expressed relief and gratitude, stating, 'Hats off to the fire force personnel for their outstanding efforts. Fortunately, all four individuals are safe and sound.

    The fire department executed a daring rescue mission, battling against the powerful current to save four individuals trapped in the river. They successfully brought all four individuals ashore within thirty minutes. The identities of those rescued have not been disclosed. The sudden increase in water levels, caused by the opening of the Moolathara regulator shutters, created a strong current in the river. According to the survivors, who shared their account with Asianet News, they were stranded in the river for approximately two hours before help arrived.

    The group consisted of an elderly woman, a man, and two young individuals who had ventured into the river to bathe and wash. According to the survivors, the water level was initially low when they entered the river, but it suddenly rose, trapping them. They managed to seek refuge on a rock, where they waited for about two hours before help arrived.

