Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for 5-day Karkidakam month pooja

    The Sabarimala temple in Kerala has opened for the five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. The Karkidakam month began today (July 16) and will end on August 16.
     

    Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for 5-day Karkidakam month pooja anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple opened on Monday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. Melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil of the temple at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. No ritual was performed at the sreekovil in the evening, following the temple's ongoing practice. The sacred rituals at Sabarimala temple continued with the auspicious Neyyabhishekam ceremony held on Tuesday (July 16) morning, heralding the commencement of the Karkidakam month.

    Later in the day, the revered Padipooja ritual will take place. The ceremonies will reach their climax on July 20 with the soulful rendition of Harivarasanam at 10 pm.

    During the pooja days, the temple will conduct special rituals such as kalabhabhishekam, laksharchana, and sahasrakalasam. Additionally, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam, and padi pooja will be performed. The temple portals will be closed on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board has reviewed preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, deciding to limit the daily number of pilgrims permitted through the virtual queue to 80,000.

    Karkidaka Masam, or Karkidakam Month, is the final month of the traditional Malayalam calendar in Kerala. Also known as Ramayana Masam, it is a time when the epic Ramayana is read in homes and temples. This month coincides with the peak of the monsoon season. The Karkidakam month begins today (July 16) and will end on August 16.

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali, a ritual dedicated to deceased ancestors and relatives, is performed on Amavasya (no moon day) in Karkidaka Masam. Thousands of people visit seashores and riverbanks to conduct this ritual.
     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Man, pregnant wife attacked for not giving way to MLA's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 424 July 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 424 July 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad anr

    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad

    Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance anr

    Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16 anr

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16

    Recent Stories

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police set to file 1,000-page chargesheet against Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar AJR

    Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police set to file 1,000-page chargesheet against Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

    Nagaland state lottery July 16, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery July 16, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? What we know so far AJR

    Doda encounter: Major among 4 soldiers killed. Who is behind attack? What we know so far

    Russian Army marches on 'Made in Bihar' boots: 1.5 million pairs worth Rs 100 crore exported in 2023 (WATCH) snt

    Russian Army marches on 'Made in Bihar' boots: 1.5 million pairs worth Rs 100 crore exported in 2023 (WATCH)

    Who is Heera Sohhal? Singer Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend RKK

    Who is Heera Sohhal? Singer Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon