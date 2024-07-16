Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens for 5-day Karkidakam month pooja

The Sabarimala temple in Kerala has opened for the five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. The Karkidakam month began today (July 16) and will end on August 16.

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala temple opened on Monday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. Melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil of the temple at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. No ritual was performed at the sreekovil in the evening, following the temple's ongoing practice. The sacred rituals at Sabarimala temple continued with the auspicious Neyyabhishekam ceremony held on Tuesday (July 16) morning, heralding the commencement of the Karkidakam month.

Later in the day, the revered Padipooja ritual will take place. The ceremonies will reach their climax on July 20 with the soulful rendition of Harivarasanam at 10 pm.

During the pooja days, the temple will conduct special rituals such as kalabhabhishekam, laksharchana, and sahasrakalasam. Additionally, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam, and padi pooja will be performed. The temple portals will be closed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board has reviewed preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, deciding to limit the daily number of pilgrims permitted through the virtual queue to 80,000.

Karkidaka Masam, or Karkidakam Month, is the final month of the traditional Malayalam calendar in Kerala. Also known as Ramayana Masam, it is a time when the epic Ramayana is read in homes and temples. This month coincides with the peak of the monsoon season. The Karkidakam month begins today (July 16) and will end on August 16.

Karkidaka Vavu Bali, a ritual dedicated to deceased ancestors and relatives, is performed on Amavasya (no moon day) in Karkidaka Masam. Thousands of people visit seashores and riverbanks to conduct this ritual.



