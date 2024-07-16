Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tragic! 2 killed after house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Kerala's Palakkad

    Two people, Sulochana and her son Ranjith, died when a wall in their home in Palakkad district's Kannambra collapsed on them while they were sleeping.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

    Palakkad: Tragedy struck in Palakkad district's Kannambra on Monday when a house collapsed, claiming the lives of two individuals, Sulochana (54) and her son Ranjith (33), residents of Kottekad. The incident occurred while the family was asleep, and the heavy rainfall masked any potential noise, leaving neighbors unaware. 

    Fire Force personnel retrieved the bodies and transported them to Alathur Hospital. Sulochana had been bedridden, and Ranjith worked as a conductor for a private bus service.

    The wall collapse occurred stealthily, claiming the lives of Sulochana and Ranjith as they lay helpless. The tragic incident went unnoticed until locals discovered the devastating scene this morning. Despite rushed efforts to transport them to the hospital, the pair succumbed to their injuries. At the same time, the duo had plans to relocate to a new home.

    Other rain-related incidents:

    In Ernakulam, the Aluva Shiva temple was inundated due to the Periyar River overflowing caused by heavy rainfall. On the Kottayam-Kumarakom-Cherthala route, a tree fell on two cars on Bund Road, but fortunately, no one was injured. Meanwhile, in Idukki district, the continuous heavy rain has led to a travel ban from 7 pm to 6 am. Additionally, a section of the Chappath-Kattapana road has been closed due to the collapse of an old stone wall at Aladi, disrupting traffic flow.

    The Malankara Dam's shutters have been fully opened. As a result, residents living along the Thodupuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers are warned to be on high alert.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
