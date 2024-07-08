Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    African Swine Fever outbreak in Kerala's Thrissur district: 310 pigs culled within 1 km radius of epicenter, Madakkatharan Panchayath, on July 5 to contain spread of disease.
     

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    Thrissur: The central government on Sunday (July 7) said that a total of 310 pigs have been culled in Thrissur district, Kerala, as a response to a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF). The discovery of the outbreak in Madakkatharan Panchayath triggered a rapid response from the Animal Husbandry Department, which swiftly took action to contain the situation.

    Also Read: Kerala: African swine fever confirmed in Thrissur farm; Over 300 pigs to be culled

    On July 5, Rapid Response Teams were swiftly dispatched to contain the outbreak, conducting targeted culling and safe disposal of pigs within a 1-kilometer radius of the affected area, according to an official statement from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

    This incident highlights the ongoing struggle against ASF (African Swine Fever) in India, which initially surfaced in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in May 2020. Since its emergence, the disease has spread to about 24 states and union territories nationwide.

    The authorities have ordered a halt to the distribution of pork from the infected areas, the operation of related shops, and the transportation of pigs, pork, and fodder both into and out of the infected area until further notice.

    African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. The virus can spread through direct contact with infected pigs, contaminated feed, or surfaces. It can also be transmitted by ticks, particularly soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, and by ingestion of contaminated pork products.

    Also Read: Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 9:53 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago anr

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha anr

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi

    Kerala bjp backs thrissur left party mayor MK Varghese who praised suresh gopi anr

    Kerala: BJP backs Thrissur’s Left party Mayor who praised Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Recent Stories

    Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend RKK

    Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend

    Karnataka government orders probe in Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur Devadurga taluk vkp

    Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case AJR

    Who is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago anr

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon