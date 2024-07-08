Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

African Swine Fever outbreak in Kerala's Thrissur district: 310 pigs culled within 1 km radius of epicenter, Madakkatharan Panchayath, on July 5 to contain spread of disease.

Thrissur: The central government on Sunday (July 7) said that a total of 310 pigs have been culled in Thrissur district, Kerala, as a response to a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF). The discovery of the outbreak in Madakkatharan Panchayath triggered a rapid response from the Animal Husbandry Department, which swiftly took action to contain the situation.

On July 5, Rapid Response Teams were swiftly dispatched to contain the outbreak, conducting targeted culling and safe disposal of pigs within a 1-kilometer radius of the affected area, according to an official statement from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle against ASF (African Swine Fever) in India, which initially surfaced in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in May 2020. Since its emergence, the disease has spread to about 24 states and union territories nationwide.

The authorities have ordered a halt to the distribution of pork from the infected areas, the operation of related shops, and the transportation of pigs, pork, and fodder both into and out of the infected area until further notice.

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. The virus can spread through direct contact with infected pigs, contaminated feed, or surfaces. It can also be transmitted by ticks, particularly soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, and by ingestion of contaminated pork products.

