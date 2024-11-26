Sleeping with covered face: Is it doing more harm than good?

In winter, some people sleep with their faces completely covered. Learn about the risks and tips for better sleep.

Sleeping under a warm blanket in winter is comforting. However, some people sleep completely covered from head to toe. Health experts say that while this may reduce the cold, it can damage your health. Let's find out what happens when you sleep completely covered by a blanket.

Covering yourself from head to toe with a blanket in winter prevents cold air from reaching your body and keeps you warm. But this prevents the impure air inside the blanket from escaping. Inhaling this air can discolour your skin. Experts also say that it can cause wrinkles on the skin. This can lead to pimples on the face and other skin problems. Causes respiratory problems: Covering your face with a blanket prevents proper airflow to the lungs. This causes the lungs to constrict. This can increase your risk of headaches and asthma. According to health experts, people with asthma should not sleep with their faces covered.

Increased risk of heart attack: Covering your entire body, including your face, with a blanket prevents your body from getting enough oxygen. This directly affects your heart. Health experts say that this can increase your risk of a heart attack and shortness of breath. Sleeping with your face completely covered can also cause nausea and dizziness. Affects blood circulation: Sleeping completely covered by a blanket prevents sufficient oxygen from entering. This causes the oxygen already present in the body to be reused repeatedly. This gradually reduces the oxygen levels inside the blanket. This directly affects your blood circulation, preventing proper blood flow to every part of your body.

Brain damage: Sleeping with your face covered by a blanket increases carbon dioxide levels and decreases oxygen levels. This impairs your brain function. Sleep disruption: Sleeping completely covered from head to toe increases your body heat. This causes sweating, preventing you from getting a good night's sleep.

Shortness of breath: Covering your face with a blanket hinders the intake of oxygen and release of carbon dioxide. This increases your risk of respiratory problems. Hair loss: Experts say that covering your head completely with a blanket increases the risk of hair loss. This habit weakens hair roots, leading to excessive hair fall.

Dry throat: Sleeping completely covered by a blanket causes you to repeatedly inhale the air trapped inside. This reduces moisture in your throat, leading to dryness. Body fatigue: This habit also causes fatigue. Sleeping with your face covered reduces oxygen intake, leading to headaches and fatigue.

