Sleeping with covered face: Is it doing more harm than good?

In winter, some people sleep with their faces completely covered. Learn about the risks and tips for better sleep.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Sleeping under a warm blanket in winter is comforting. However, some people sleep completely covered from head to toe. Health experts say that while this may reduce the cold, it can damage your health. Let's find out what happens when you sleep completely covered by a blanket.

article_image2

Covering yourself from head to toe with a blanket in winter prevents cold air from reaching your body and keeps you warm. But this prevents the impure air inside the blanket from escaping. Inhaling this air can discolour your skin. Experts also say that it can cause wrinkles on the skin. This can lead to pimples on the face and other skin problems.

Causes respiratory problems:

Covering your face with a blanket prevents proper airflow to the lungs. This causes the lungs to constrict. This can increase your risk of headaches and asthma. According to health experts, people with asthma should not sleep with their faces covered.

article_image3

Increased risk of heart attack:

Covering your entire body, including your face, with a blanket prevents your body from getting enough oxygen. This directly affects your heart. Health experts say that this can increase your risk of a heart attack and shortness of breath. Sleeping with your face completely covered can also cause nausea and dizziness.

Affects blood circulation:

Sleeping completely covered by a blanket prevents sufficient oxygen from entering. This causes the oxygen already present in the body to be reused repeatedly. This gradually reduces the oxygen levels inside the blanket. This directly affects your blood circulation, preventing proper blood flow to every part of your body.

article_image4

Brain damage:

Sleeping with your face covered by a blanket increases carbon dioxide levels and decreases oxygen levels. This impairs your brain function.

Sleep disruption:

Sleeping completely covered from head to toe increases your body heat. This causes sweating, preventing you from getting a good night's sleep.

article_image5

Shortness of breath:

Covering your face with a blanket hinders the intake of oxygen and release of carbon dioxide. This increases your risk of respiratory problems.

Hair loss:

Experts say that covering your head completely with a blanket increases the risk of hair loss. This habit weakens hair roots, leading to excessive hair fall.

article_image6

Dry throat:

Sleeping completely covered by a blanket causes you to repeatedly inhale the air trapped inside. This reduces moisture in your throat, leading to dryness.

Body fatigue:

This habit also causes fatigue. Sleeping with your face covered reduces oxygen intake, leading to headaches and fatigue.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Opinion A lagacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death AJR

Opinion | A lagacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice dmn

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity RTM

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

Recent Stories

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price RBA

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline AJR

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon