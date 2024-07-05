Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: African swine fever confirmed in Thrissur farm; Over 300 pigs to be culled

    In Thrissur district's Madakkathara panchayat, 310 pigs are set to be culled following confirmation of African swine fever at a farm. A one-kilometer radius around the farm has been declared an infected area, with a 10-kilometer surveillance zone.

    Kerala: African swine fever confirmed in Thrissur farm; Over 300 pigs to be culled anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 8:35 AM IST

    Thrissur: In the event of confirmed African swine fever in the Madakkathara panchayat of Thrissur district, 310 pigs will be culled. The disease was detected in pigs at a farm owned by Kattilapoovam Babu Veliyam in Ward No. 14. The district collector has instructed the district animal welfare officer to carry out the culling and dispose of the pigs. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) comprising doctors, livestock inspectors, and attendants will begin the culling process today, followed by preliminary disinfection measures.

    An area of one kilometer around the farm has been declared as infected, and a 10-kilometer radius has been designated as a surveillance zone. The authorities have ordered a halt to the distribution of pork from the infected areas, the operation of related shops, and the transportation of pigs, pork, and fodder both into and out of the infected area until further notice.

    Authorities will investigate whether pigs from the infected farm have been transferred to other farms in the past two months. The Animal Welfare Department, along with the Police and RTO, will conduct strict inspections at checkposts and other entry points in the district to prevent illegal smuggling of pork and pigs into or out of Thrissur. The District Animal Protection Officer and local government secretaries have been instructed to form a rapid response team. This team will include police, animal welfare officials, local government representatives, and the village officer, and will take immediate action to address the situation.

    African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. The virus can spread through direct contact with infected pigs, contaminated feed, or surfaces. It can also be transmitted by ticks, particularly soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, and by ingestion of contaminated pork products.
     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 8:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stop patronising SFI's criminal activities Opposition VD Satheesan tells Kerala government Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    Stop patronising SFI’s criminal activities: Oppsition tells Kerala government

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral anr

    Kerala: Thiruvalla municipality staff films reel in office; Video goes viral

    Kerala: Two students swept away by river in Kannur's Iritty; one body recovered anr

    Kerala: Two students swept away by river in Kannur's Iritty; one body recovered

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-529 July 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-529 July 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala govt withholding data amid rising fever cases? anr

    Kerala govt withholding data amid rising fever cases?

    Recent Stories

    Zayed Khan turns 44: 7 best films of the actor ATG

    Zayed Khan turns 44: 7 best films of the actor

    Unforgettable day for T20 WC champions: Vande Mataram, Rohit-Kohli dance, Pandya's redemption & more (WATCH) snt

    Unforgettable day for T20 WC champions: Vande Mataram, Rohit-Kohli dance, Pandya's redemption & more (WATCH)

    Villain during IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai as T20 WC hero; thanks fans for all the love (WATCH) snt

    Villain during IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai as T20 WC hero; thanks fans for all the love (WATCH)

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others dance their hearts out as T20 WC champions honoured in Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others dance their hearts out as T20 WC champions honoured in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Video of the day: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli lift T20 WC trophy together during India's victory parade (WATCH) snt

    Video of the day: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli lift T20 WC trophy together during India's victory parade (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon