Kerala: African swine fever confirmed in Thrissur farm; Over 300 pigs to be culled

In Thrissur district's Madakkathara panchayat, 310 pigs are set to be culled following confirmation of African swine fever at a farm. A one-kilometer radius around the farm has been declared an infected area, with a 10-kilometer surveillance zone.

Thrissur: In the event of confirmed African swine fever in the Madakkathara panchayat of Thrissur district, 310 pigs will be culled. The disease was detected in pigs at a farm owned by Kattilapoovam Babu Veliyam in Ward No. 14. The district collector has instructed the district animal welfare officer to carry out the culling and dispose of the pigs. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) comprising doctors, livestock inspectors, and attendants will begin the culling process today, followed by preliminary disinfection measures.

An area of one kilometer around the farm has been declared as infected, and a 10-kilometer radius has been designated as a surveillance zone. The authorities have ordered a halt to the distribution of pork from the infected areas, the operation of related shops, and the transportation of pigs, pork, and fodder both into and out of the infected area until further notice.

Authorities will investigate whether pigs from the infected farm have been transferred to other farms in the past two months. The Animal Welfare Department, along with the Police and RTO, will conduct strict inspections at checkposts and other entry points in the district to prevent illegal smuggling of pork and pigs into or out of Thrissur. The District Animal Protection Officer and local government secretaries have been instructed to form a rapid response team. This team will include police, animal welfare officials, local government representatives, and the village officer, and will take immediate action to address the situation.

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. The virus can spread through direct contact with infected pigs, contaminated feed, or surfaces. It can also be transmitted by ticks, particularly soft ticks of the Ornithodoros genus, and by ingestion of contaminated pork products.



