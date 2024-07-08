Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago

    A devastating train accident occurred on July 8, 1988, when the Island Express derailed and fell into Ashtamudi Lake, resulting in over 100 deaths. Despite rescue efforts, many bodies were only recovered days later.

    Peruman Train Tragedy: Kerala's biggest train accident that claimed 105 lives 36 years ago
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Kollam: Today marks the 36th anniversary of the devastating Peruman tragedy, in which 9 coaches of the Island Express train bound for Thiruvananthapuram derailed and plunged into Ashtamudi Lake, claiming 105 lives. Each year, family members and loved ones of the victims gather to pay tribute and lay flowers in memory of those who perished. The disaster also left over 200 people injured, and many survivors still grapple with the trauma, reliving the horrors of that fateful afternoon through recurring nightmares.

    Also Read: Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    On July 8, 1988, the Island Express train was traveling from Bangalore to Thiruvananthapuram when disaster struck. At 12:20 pm, while crossing the Peruman bridge near Munrothuruthu, the train derailed and plummeted into Ashtamudi Lake. The 125-meter-long bridge couldn't withstand the speed of 80 km/h, resulting in 9 out of 15 coaches sinking into the water. Quick-thinking local fishermen rushed to the scene in boats to initiate rescue efforts, followed by the arrival of the fire department. 

    Despite the valiant rescue efforts, the tragedy claimed over 100 lives, with some bodies only recovered five days later. The then-Railway Safety Commissioner, Sooryanarayanan, attributed the disaster to a cyclone that allegedly hit the bridge during the noon hours. However, local fishermen and their families vehemently disputed this claim, stating that no such cyclone occurred. Furthermore, the absence of damage in nearby areas cast doubt on the official explanation, leading many to believe that the true cause of the tragedy remains unknown.
     

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

    Kerala: Teenager electrocuted to death after climbing on goods train in Kochi

    Kerala: BJP backs Thrissur’s Left party Mayor who praised Union Minister Suresh Gopi

    Key conspirator of 2015 Gurdaspur attack & ISI official Ali Raza shot dead by unknown men in Pak's Karachi

    Kerala: 310 pigs culled in Thrissur over African Swine Fever outbreak

    Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend

    Karnataka govt orders probe into Leopard killing by villagers in Raichur’s Devadurga taluk

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-777 July 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

