Maximize your investments: Mutual funds capable of delivering 25%+ returns

The trend of investing in Mutual Funds is increasing day by day. See the list of mutual funds capable of giving returns of more than 25%.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 6:49 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

Specifically through SIP, people invest in various funds. In the last year, there have been many mutual funds that have given returns of more than 25%. Let's look into such mutual funds.

article_image2

Quant Multi Asset Fund Direct:

Growth fund size: Rs 3,250 crore. Last 1 year return 37.54% and expense ratio 0.62%.

article_image3

Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct:

Last 1 year return 28.96% and expense ratio 0.48%.

article_image4

UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct:

Fund size: Rs 4,415 crore. Last 1 year return 28.33% and expense ratio 0.67%.

article_image5

ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund:

Fund size: Rs 40,203 crore. Last 1 year return 26.54% and expense ratio 0.98%.

article_image6

Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund Direct:

Fund size: Rs 6,606 crore. Last 1 year return 27.59% and expense ratio 0.45%.

article_image7

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct:

Fund size: Rs 6,110 crore. Last 1 year return 26.49% and expense ratio 1.24%.

article_image8

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct:

Fund size: Rs 2,195 crore. Last 1 year return 26.47% and expense ratio 0.38%.

article_image9

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Direct:

Fund size: Rs 94,865. Last 1 year return 25.53% and expense ratio 0.74%.

Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market or any other sector is risky. It is essential to seek expert advice before investing.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS AJR

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

Constitution Day of India 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Constitution Day of India 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks NTI

DIY Anti-Frizz Hair Care for Dry Hair: Simple tips for smooth, manageable locks

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year RBA

2025 Predictions: Baba Vang predicts 5 zodiac signs who will become rich next year

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Recent Stories

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price RBA

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline AJR

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon