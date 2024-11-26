Maximize your investments: Mutual funds capable of delivering 25%+ returns

The trend of investing in Mutual Funds is increasing day by day. See the list of mutual funds capable of giving returns of more than 25%.

Specifically through SIP, people invest in various funds. In the last year, there have been many mutual funds that have given returns of more than 25%. Let's look into such mutual funds.

Quant Multi Asset Fund Direct: Growth fund size: Rs 3,250 crore. Last 1 year return 37.54% and expense ratio 0.62%.

Mahindra Manulife Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct: Last 1 year return 28.96% and expense ratio 0.48%.

UTI Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct: Fund size: Rs 4,415 crore. Last 1 year return 28.33% and expense ratio 0.67%.

ICICI Prudential Equity and Debt Fund: Fund size: Rs 40,203 crore. Last 1 year return 26.54% and expense ratio 0.98%.

Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund Direct: Fund size: Rs 6,606 crore. Last 1 year return 27.59% and expense ratio 0.45%.

UTI Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct: Fund size: Rs 6,110 crore. Last 1 year return 26.49% and expense ratio 1.24%.

Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund Direct: Fund size: Rs 2,195 crore. Last 1 year return 26.47% and expense ratio 0.38%.

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund Direct: Fund size: Rs 94,865. Last 1 year return 25.53% and expense ratio 0.74%. Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market or any other sector is risky. It is essential to seek expert advice before investing.

