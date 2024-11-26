From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL

A Mechanical Engineering graduate, Mr. Ravi K is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and the Institut Aéronautique et Spatial (IAS) in Toulouse, France. He brings over 30 years of extensive experience across diverse sectors. His expertise also includes working within HAL’s fixed-wing business segment.

Mr. Ravi K has been appointed as the Director (Operations) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In this role, he will oversee the development of strategic and functional plans, maximize the company’s operational capacities, enhance its capabilities, drive indigenization efforts, and ensure the seamless implementation of a robust IT framework. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Executive Director (Corporate Planning).

Mr. Ravi K has significant experience in HAL's fixed-wing business and played a key role in operationalizing the LCA Tejas fleet for the Indian Air Force (IAF). He led a team to successfully finalize the largest-ever contract in India's defense sector, securing an agreement in 2021 for the supply of 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft, valued at over ₹36,000 crore. Additionally, he collaborated with the IAF on plans for an additional order of 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft, which are expected to become a critical component of the Air Force’s fleet in the future.

M. Ravi played a pivotal role in setting up state-of-the-art facilities and establishing the capacity to produce 16 LCA aircraft annually. He oversaw the delivery of the twin-seater LCA aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the program. Under his leadership, the indigenization efforts in the LCA-Tejas program were significantly advanced, increasing local content. He also transformed the LCA Division into a leading integrator by successfully outsourcing major fuselage assemblies to private sector partners.

As the Executive Director and General Manager of the LCA Tejas Division, M. Ravi was instrumental in enhancing fleet serviceability through a series of impactful initiatives. He also introduced the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) concept to streamline communication with Indian Air Force (IAF) bases, ensuring seamless coordination for addressing customer concerns.

Looking ahead, his key priorities include expanding HAL's presence on the global stage, addressing supply chain challenges, advancing technology management, and driving the company's digital transformation.

