From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL

A Mechanical Engineering graduate, Mr. Ravi K is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and the Institut Aéronautique et Spatial (IAS) in Toulouse, France. He brings over 30 years of extensive experience across diverse sectors. His expertise also includes working within HAL’s fixed-wing business segment.

From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL AJR
Author
Girish Linganna
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 6:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

Mr. Ravi K has been appointed as the Director (Operations) at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In this role, he will oversee the development of strategic and functional plans, maximize the company’s operational capacities, enhance its capabilities, drive indigenization efforts, and ensure the seamless implementation of a robust IT framework. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Executive Director (Corporate Planning).

A Mechanical Engineering graduate, Mr. Ravi K is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and the Institut Aéronautique et Spatial (IAS) in Toulouse, France. He brings over 30 years of extensive experience across diverse sectors. His expertise also includes working within HAL’s fixed-wing business segment.

Mr. Ravi K has significant experience in HAL's fixed-wing business and played a key role in operationalizing the LCA Tejas fleet for the Indian Air Force (IAF). He led a team to successfully finalize the largest-ever contract in India's defense sector, securing an agreement in 2021 for the supply of 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft, valued at over ₹36,000 crore. Additionally, he collaborated with the IAF on plans for an additional order of 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft, which are expected to become a critical component of the Air Force’s fleet in the future.

M. Ravi played a pivotal role in setting up state-of-the-art facilities and establishing the capacity to produce 16 LCA aircraft annually. He oversaw the delivery of the twin-seater LCA aircraft, marking a significant milestone in the program. Under his leadership, the indigenization efforts in the LCA-Tejas program were significantly advanced, increasing local content. He also transformed the LCA Division into a leading integrator by successfully outsourcing major fuselage assemblies to private sector partners.

As the Executive Director and General Manager of the LCA Tejas Division, M. Ravi was instrumental in enhancing fleet serviceability through a series of impactful initiatives. He also introduced the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) concept to streamline communication with Indian Air Force (IAF) bases, ensuring seamless coordination for addressing customer concerns.

Looking ahead, his key priorities include expanding HAL's presence on the global stage, addressing supply chain challenges, advancing technology management, and driving the company's digital transformation.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war vkp

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war

BREAKING: Indian Army chief conferred Honorary General rank by Nepal President Paudel; see PICS shk

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics AJR

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

From INS Nilgiri to INS Vikrant and beyond vkp

From INS Nilgiri to INS Vikrant and beyond

Recent Stories

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Best Buy Stock Dips Pre-Market On Weak Q3 Earnings, Slashed Guidance: Retail Sentiment Hits Year’s Low

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price RBA

Dhanush Net Worth: Check out actor's Rolex watch price

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

JM Smucker Stock Rises As Hostess Acquisition Drives Earnings Beat: Retail Turns ‘Extremely Bullish’

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amgen Stock Sinks On Modest Obesity Drug Results, But Retail Sentiment Remains Steady

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline AJR

Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon