Kerala: 2 charred to death after car catches fire in Pathanamthitta

A car caught fire on a road in Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, a man and a woman, whose bodies were found charred beyond recognition. The police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the fire and the identities of the deceased.

Pathanamthitta: A car caught fire on the road near Vengal in Thiruvalla, and two charred bodies were found inside the vehicle on Friday (July 26). The incident occurred around noon today on the road connecting Vengal to a field. The car, a Wagon R, belonged to a resident of Thukalassery. Firefighters arrived at the scene after learning about the fire, but the car was completely burnt out. The bodies were found charred beyond recognition.

It has been confirmed that Raju Thomas (69) and his wife Laiji Thomas (63) were killed in the incident.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bodies are those of a man and a woman, however, they have not been identified yet. Police have not confirmed whether it was an accident or not. A detailed investigation into the incident will be conducted, and the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The police initially concluded that the fire originated inside the car. A police patrol team was the first to spot the vehicle in flames. Although the fire brigade arrived, the car was destroyed. It remains a mystery why the couple was in the deserted area. Thiruvalla police have registered a case and started an investigation.



