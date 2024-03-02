Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces 12 Kerala candidates; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to take on Shashi Tharoor

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, including high-profile contests such as the Thiruvananthapuram constituency where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will challenge sitting MP Shashi Tharoor of the Congress.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces 12 Kerala candidates; Rajeev Chandrasekhar to take on Shashi Tharoor
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for 12 seats in Kerala. One of the key battles to watch out for will be for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be taking on sitting MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

    The 12 BJP candidates from Kerala in the first list include:

    * Kasaragod: M L Aswini

    * Kozhikode: MT Ramesh

    * Malappuram: Dr Abdul Salam

    * Ponnani: Niveditha Subramanyam

    * Palakkad: Krishna Kumar

    * Kannur: C Raghunath

    * Thrissur: Suresh Gopi

    * Alappuzha: Sobha Surendran

    * Pathanamthitta: Anil Antony

    * Vadakara: Praful Krishnan

    * Attingal: V Muraleedharan

    * Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    The BJP came out with its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during a press conference held in the national capital on March 2. Among the prominent figures featured in the first list of 195 candidates are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, slated to run from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

    Presenting the list were BJP National Vice President Jay Panda and BJP National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde. Notably, the lineup includes 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of State, reflecting the party's strategic selection process.

    The release of the candidate list precedes the official announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI), anticipated to be held in April-May. The BJP has set ambitious targets, aiming for over 370 seats for the party itself and over 400 for the broader National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    This announcement follows a familiar pattern, reminiscent of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP disclosed the names of 184 candidates on March 21, weeks ahead of the polling schedule.

    The anticipation surrounding the candidate list intensified following an extensive meeting of the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) convened on February 29. Notably, two sitting MPs, Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi and Jayant Sinha from Hazaribagh, had earlier opted out of the Lok Sabha polls.

    The meeting witnessed the presence of key party figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's national President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh. Additionally, Chief Ministers from various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of the event in shaping the party's electoral strategy.

    Also Read: PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi as BJP unveils first list of candidates

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Varanasi snt

    BREAKING: PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi as BJP unveils first list of candidates

    Political unity in Aurangabad: PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slam RJD's dynastic rule AJR

    Political unity in Aurangabad: PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar slam RJD's dynastic rule

    India halts Pakistan-bound ship from China with alleged 'military-grade items' AJR

    India halts Pakistan-bound ship from China with alleged 'military-grade items'

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe: From catering Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding to link with Abdul Kalam vkp

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe: From catering Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding to link with Abdul Kalam

    Tu Main aur Corruption PM Modi slams TMC, sets seat target for West Bengal in 2024 Lok Sabha polls AJR

    'Tu, Main aur Corruption': PM Modi slams TMC, sets seat target for West Bengal in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Stories

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD' NIR

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD'

    British Rubymar vessel sinks completely in Red Sea days after Houthis' attack (WATCH) avv

    British Rubymar vessel sinks completely in Red Sea days after Houthis’ attack (WATCH)

    BREAKING Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Varanasi snt

    BREAKING: PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Varanasi as BJP unveils first list of candidates

    Ambani Bash: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo, Alia-Kiara don gowns RKK

    Ambani Bash: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo, Alia-Kiara don gowns

    Abu Dhabi's BAPS temple opens its doors to the public with strong guidelines; You won't believe what's in, out avv

    Abu Dhabi’s BAPS temple opens its doors to the public with strong guidelines; You won't believe what's in, out

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon