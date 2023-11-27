Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for next 5 days across Karnataka

IMD forecasts widespread rain across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, for five days. Cloudy weather persists in Silicon City, promising a cooler climate. Multiple districts anticipate rainfall till December 2nd, surprising residents and urging preparations for extended wet and cold conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a high likelihood of rain in nearly all districts of Karnataka, including the technology hub Bengaluru, over the upcoming five-day period.

Silicon City, Bengaluru, has experienced cloudy weather persisting from the previous week, and this pattern is expected to continue in the current week. Anticipated rainfall in the city may bring a cooler climate throughout the week.



Weather alert: IMD predicts rainfall for three days in Karnataka from November 23

Furthermore, several districts including Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapura, Bellary, and others are projected to experience rainfall. The rainy conditions are expected to persist until December 2nd, with cloudy skies predicted for multiple districts, Bengaluru included.



Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs of water to TN until December end

The IMD also indicates a possibility of moderate rain in the northern interior regions. The unexpected rains amidst the chilling temperatures have prompted Bengaluru residents, who presumed the end of the rainy season, to seek warmer shelter.

The weather forecast indicates an extended spell of rainfall across various parts of Karnataka, prompting residents to brace for wet and colder conditions in the coming days.