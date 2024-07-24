Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels; police impose fines

    In Charmadi Ghat, Mudigere Taluk, tourists endangered their lives climbing slippery rocks for social media photos. The popular but hazardous hill, featuring a cascading rain-slide, saw four individuals fined ₹500 each by police. The incident underscores the risks of social media-driven behavior and has prompted authorities to enforce stricter safety regulations.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    There seems to be no end to tourists' craze for reels, photos, and selfies, even when it involves dangerous spots. Recently, in Mudigere Taluk of Chikkamagaluru District, tourists were seen climbing a hill at Charmadi Ghati, risking their lives for a perfect shot.

    What was once a rock waterfall has now become a popular hill for adventurous tourists. The hill, shaped like a pyramid, features a rain-slide that cascades down from the cliff, creating a picturesque but hazardous scene.

    The incident took place at Charmadi Ghati in Mudigere Taluk, where the slippery terrain posed life-threatening risks. If one slips, the consequences could be fatal.

    Police arrived at the scene and fined all four tourists ₹500 each, warning them about the dangers of their actions before letting them go. This incident highlights the ongoing issue of tourists risking their safety for social media content, prompting authorities to enforce stricter regulations to ensure public safety.

    Drunk tourists fight, create ruckus in front of police at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru

     

    A group of drunken youths caused a scene at the entry of Charmadi Ghat. The situation intensified when an I20 car, driven by young men from Mangalore, collided with a parked Honda Civic. This incident sparked a heated altercation.

    The trouble began when the I20, travelling from Mangaluru to Mudigere, crashed into a parked car. In a drunken stupor, the five youths in the I20 started attacking the locals who questioned them about the accident. The altercation quickly escalated, even in the presence of police officers. Among those assaulted was social worker Banakal Arif.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
