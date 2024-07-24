Karnataka: Tourists risk lives climbing slippery rocks in Charmadi ghat for reels; police impose fines

In Charmadi Ghat, Mudigere Taluk, tourists endangered their lives climbing slippery rocks for social media photos. The popular but hazardous hill, featuring a cascading rain-slide, saw four individuals fined ₹500 each by police. The incident underscores the risks of social media-driven behavior and has prompted authorities to enforce stricter safety regulations.

There seems to be no end to tourists' craze for reels, photos, and selfies, even when it involves dangerous spots. Recently, in Mudigere Taluk of Chikkamagaluru District, tourists were seen climbing a hill at Charmadi Ghati, risking their lives for a perfect shot.

What was once a rock waterfall has now become a popular hill for adventurous tourists. The hill, shaped like a pyramid, features a rain-slide that cascades down from the cliff, creating a picturesque but hazardous scene.



The incident took place at Charmadi Ghati in Mudigere Taluk, where the slippery terrain posed life-threatening risks. If one slips, the consequences could be fatal.

Police arrived at the scene and fined all four tourists ₹500 each, warning them about the dangers of their actions before letting them go. This incident highlights the ongoing issue of tourists risking their safety for social media content, prompting authorities to enforce stricter regulations to ensure public safety.



