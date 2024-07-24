Apple foldable iPhone finally arriving in 2026? New report suggests flip-style design

Apple is said to be focusing on a flip-style foldable similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6. This aligns with Apple's typical two-year smartphone development cycle, as the report indicates research and development for the device began this year.

Amid the smartphone war, manufacturers are now also competing to bring the best foldable phones, be it Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, or others. But Apple, one of the pioneers with the iPhone, appears to be a little behind. Users will have to wait longer since the business has not yet revealed any intentions about when or whether it would ever release its own foldable iPhone. But if rumours are to be believed, Apple enthusiasts would not have to wait too long since the company is expected to release the foldable iPhone in 2026. Like Samsung's Galaxy Flip, this first foldable iPhone from Apple will be a flip-style smartphone.

According to India Today and Business Today reports, the massive Cupertino company intends to unveil a foldable gadget that resembles a flip phone. It is currently known as the iPhone Flip. According to the story, Apple is reportedly in the process of researching and developing this new gadget, which is expected to launch in 2023. A 2026 release appears likely given Apple's customary two-year smartphone development cycle.

There were also rumours circulating a few days ago regarding Apple's latest patent, "Electronic Devices With Durable Folding Displays." The patent discloses Apple's two-pronged strategy for producing a robust and flexible folding glass display. It describes how to thin the glass layer such that it can bend without shattering along the bend axis.

Expanding on the conjecture presented in the story and highlighting Apple's approach to creating foldable iPhones, the report implies that the iPhone Flip is expected to include a folding screen provided by Samsung Display, with whom Apple is purportedly under contract. The device's proportions when unfurled will be comparable to those of current iPhones, indicating that Apple wants to keep the comfortable design that its customers have grown to appreciate. Specifics about the thickness of the gadget are yet unknown, though.

According to a different claim from The Information, Apple has apparently also started working with Asian vendors to manufacture parts for the gadget. The company has even given the project the internal code name V68. It is anticipated that Apple would include cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities into its foldable iPhone to improve functionality and user experience.

Apple is apparently developing a camera improvement for at least one iPhone model in addition to the foldable iPhone. With this update, users may adjust the aperture's size using a mechanical method, possibly leading to better depth-of-field effects.

It's crucial to remember that, despite the enthusiasm generated by rumours about the iPhone Flip, Apple may not really deliver the foldable iPhone. Until Apple provides the all-clear, no official news from the business can be verified.

