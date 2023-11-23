Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cauvery dispute: CWRC orders Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs of water to TN until December end

    The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee mandates Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs/day to Tamil Nadu until December end despite Tamil Nadu getting excess rainfall. Tamil Nadu's minimal water release complicates the water-sharing scenario between the states, prompting CWRC's directive to address pending water release.

    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    In a crucial decision addressing the ongoing Cauvery water sharing issue, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has mandated Karnataka to release 2700 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu until the end of December. The decision was reached during a meeting held today via video conference at 11:30 am, with Cauvery Corporation officials from Karnataka in attendance.

    The primary concern stems from the escalating rainfall in Tamil Nadu, leading to uncontrolled water levels in the Cauvery basin, essentially transforming it into an important river. Approximately 3000 thousand cusecs of unregulated water are flowing into Tamil Nadu without any barriers.

    Karnataka has made a strong argument about the increasing rainfall in Tamil Nadu, a crucial aspect in the ongoing Cauvery water dispute. The overflow of water in the Cauvery basin has turned into a significant river, sending about 3000 thousand cusecs of uncontrolled water into Tamil Nadu. The rising rainfall in the neighbouring state worrying for Karnataka because it might affect their access to the water they are supposed to get. To add to the problem, Tamil Nadu is releasing very little water from the Mettur Reservoir. This makes it tough for Karnataka to meet the extra requests for releasing more water.

    There's a worry that if the rain continues in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka might face difficulty in accessing its share of water. Adding to the issue, Tamil Nadu is releasing a significantly reduced amount of water from the Mettur Reservoir. This situation could make it challenging for Karnataka to release more water as required. Besides, Karnataka is facing drought in several areas and there have been reports of reservoirs being dried up due to the deficit of rainfall..

    During the meeting, authorities from both states prepared to present their arguments, addressing concerns stemming from Tamil Nadu's previous demand to release outstanding water owed to them.

    As per CWRC's recommendations, Karnataka has been directed to release 2700 cusecs of water daily until the conclusion of December. Also, the committee has advised releasing the remaining 7.5 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, ensuring the pending water release during November and December is met.

