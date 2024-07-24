Karnataka: 45 Morarji Desai school students fall ill after consuming Pulav containing dead lizard in Raichur

In Raichur, Karnataka, 45 students from Morarji Desai Residential School fell ill after eating pulav contaminated with a dead lizard. They experienced severe symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Two are in critical condition. Authorities were alerted, and the affected students are being treated at RIMS Hospital. The hostel staff is providing ongoing care.

In a troubling incident at Morarji Desai Residential School in Raichur, Karnataka, 45 students became seriously ill after consuming pulav contaminated with a dead lizard. The incident occurred at the Chandrabanda Hostel, where the affected children developed severe symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, and stomach ache shortly after breakfast.

The hostel staff quickly responded to the crisis, alerting authorities and transporting the affected students to RIMS Hospital in Raichur. Among the 45 children, two are reported to be in critical condition. District Health Officer Rahul Pandve and District Panchayat CEO visited the scene to assess the situation and gather information.



The hostel staff revealed that upon inspecting the pulav, they discovered the lizard. Despite over 400 students having eaten the same pulav, 45 showed signs of illness. Currently, all affected students are receiving medical treatment, and their conditions are being closely monitored.

The hostel warden has assured that the sick children will continue to receive the necessary care and support during their recovery.



A school bus carrying over 40 students overturned in Belgaum after the driver lost control. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Melmanahatti village in Gokaka taluk, Belagavi district. The bus, operated by a private organization, was transporting students from Jai Hanuman Sanjiva Nayaka English Medium School in Maradimath village. The children, ranging from KG to 8th grade, were from nearby villages including Mavanur, Melmanahatti, and Godachinamalki.

While most of the students sustained minor injuries, four students were seriously injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. The Gokak Gramin Thane police responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Gokak Rural Police Station.

