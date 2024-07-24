Chingri Malaikari ranks 31st among 50 sea food: 7 easy steps to make

Lifestyle
Chingri Malaikari features prawns in a creamy coconut milk gravy spiced with turmeric and chili. Here's 7 easy steps to make this Bengali delicacy
Clean and devein large prawns, leaving the tail intact. Marinate them with turmeric and salt for about 15 minutes to infuse flavor and remove any potential fishy smell
In a pan, heat mustard oil and lightly fry the marinated prawns until they turn golden. Remove the prawns from the pan and set them aside for later use
In the same pan, add more mustard oil if needed. Sauté finely chopped onions until they are golden brown, then add ginger and garlic paste, stirring until the raw smell disappears
Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and a pinch of sugar to the onion mixture. Stir well to combine and let the spices cook for a couple of minutes, enhancing the flavor base
Pour in thick coconut milk, stirring continuously to blend it with the spices. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10 minutes
Add fried prawns back into pan, ensuring they are well-coated with coconut milk mixture. Simmer for another 10-15 minutes until the prawns are cooked through and the gravy thickens
Finish with a sprinkle of garam masala and a drizzle of fresh cream for richness. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve hot with steamed basmati rice or Roti/Naan