Bengaluru-Karwar special train on THESE dates; check schedule, timings

A special SMVT Bangalore-Karwar Express will run on July 26th and 28th, departing at 12:30 AM and arriving at 4:00 PM. Dr. Prabha Mallikarjuna is advocating for a Davangere-Srisailam train service to ease travel for devotees. Meanwhile, railway investments surged 77% in five years, supporting major projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail.

In response to growing passenger demand, a special train service will operate between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bangalore and Karwar station. This special train, known as the SMVT Bangalore-Karwar Special Express (06567), will run on July 26th and 28th.

The train will depart from SMVT Bangalore at 12:30 AM and arrive at Karwar station at 4:00 PM. On the return journey, the same train (06568) will leave Karwar station at 11:30 PM on July 26th and 28th, reaching SMVT Bangalore at 3:30 PM the following day.



Ankola landslide: Missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun's family moves HC against K'taka govt over slow ops

Davangere to Srisailam train service

In other rail news, Dr Prabha Mallikarjuna, a parliamentarian, has pledged to advocate for a new train service from Davangere to Srishaila. This move aims to facilitate easier travel for devotees visiting the Srishaila shrine in Andhra Pradesh. Dr Mallikarjuna made this commitment during the Isthalinga Puja and religious ceremony at Srishaila Peetha in Bangalore on Thursday.



Landslide at Karnataka NH 66: Malayali driver yet to be found 4 days since incident

Railway investments surge

Significant investments in the Indian railway sector have been reported, with capital expenditure rising by 77% over the past five years. An economic survey highlights that spending increased from Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the financial year 2019-20 to Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2023-24. The surge in investment supports major projects such as the Amrita Bharat Station Project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, and Dedicated Freight Corridors.

Latest Videos